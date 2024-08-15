Verdantas Strengthens Environmental Services Capabilities with Acquisition of cbec

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdantas, a leading integrated environmental science, engineering, and consulting firm backed by Sterling Investment Partners announced today it has acquired cbec eco engineering, a highly-respected company specializing in water resources engineering and ecological restoration. This strategic move significantly enhances Verdantas’ environmentally related services in the Western region, particularly in California.

For the past 17 years, cbec has been at the forefront of environmental solutions leveraging their expertise in hydrology, hydraulics, geomorphology, sediment transport, design and field services. Their multi-benefit approach to riverine, wetland, coastal and estuarine restoration improves natural environments while addressing humanity’s needs. With experience in flood-risk reduction, ecosystem enhancement, and maintaining the equilibrium between agriculture and urban development, cbec actively collaborates with biologists and ecologists to ensure the protection and management of water-dependent ecosystems.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, “We are thrilled to welcome cbec’s group of 42 experts to the Verdantas team. Their deep commitment to integrated environmental science and engineering aligns seamlessly with our vision and differentiation as a firm. cbec’s expertise in coastal areas, estuaries, lowland, foothill and mountain rivers will strengthen Verdantas’ overall water resource offerings in collaboration with our already robust natural resources team, and world-renowned Flow Labs.”

James Soldano, Partner at Sterling, said, “This is an exciting transaction for Verdantas and will enable the company to strengthen its capabilities, particularly in the critical area of water resources. We believe cbec’s well-established reputation, coupled with its historical roots in California, will also enhance Verdantas’ ability to attract and serve a growing clientele in the West.”

This union allows Verdantas to continue building upon environmentally related services, aligning seamlessly with their sustainable vision pillar. Together, Verdantas and cbec will lead the way in environmental science, engineering, and consulting, delivering integrated solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is an integrated environmental science, engineering, and consulting firm with a team of more than 1,600 professionals. Our approach involves partnering with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. We work across industries to protect the environment, enhance communities, and integrate sustainable development into everyday business. Through our diverse, in-house expertise and advanced digital technologies, we provide forward-thinking solutions that help our clients succeed in a changing world. Grounded in a people-focused culture, we prioritize the well-being of our employees, clients, and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 230 transactions, representing approximately $30 billion in aggregate value. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.