JBL Announces R.J. Davis (North Carolina), Riley McCusker (Florida), Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) and More as Part of the 2024 JBL Campus Program, Empowering Students to Express Their Unique Voices at the Intersection of Music, Sports, and Lifestyle

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL, the leading audio brand, today unveiled the evolution of its groundbreaking NIL initiative with the launch of JBL’s 2024 Campus program with R.J. Davis, CJ Baxter, and many more. Rooted in the company’s legacy of empowerment and creativity, JBL Campus has partnered with top-tier student athletes and electrifying lifestyle influencers across U.S. premier college campuses, with the goal of showing how sound connects and inspires the next generation of leaders, creators, and athletes.

JBL is launching the 2024 Campus initiative by working with some of the most prominent athletes and lifestyle influencers, including University of North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (Men’s Basketball); University of Florida’s Riley McCusker (Women’s Gymnastics), Blake Cyr (Baseball), and Bella Sims (Women’s Swimming & Diving); University of Texas’ CJ Baxter (Football), Madisen Skinner (Women’s Volleyball) and Shay Holle (Women’s Basketball); University of Kansas’ K.J. Adams (Men’s Basketball) and S’Mya Nichols (Women’s Basketball); University of Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (Football), University of Connecticut’s Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley (Men’s Basketball) and more.

“Music is a major part of my day; JBL headphones and speakers get me pumped before games and help me unwind afterward,” said RJ Davis, UNC men’s basketball star. “Joining JBL Campus is an amazing opportunity to connect with other students and athletes and to show how music helps us be our best.”

The JBL Campus roster will be amplified through content at colleges across the country starting this summer, and will be prominently featured to students as they return to campus in the fall. JBL will give a behind the scenes look at summer training, dorm room decorating, preparing for critical bowl games, intense studying for finals, and everything in between that makes up a day on campus for these key influencers. Music plays a key role in the daily routine of college students everywhere, and JBL is proud to shine a light on its importance and the people who rely on it.

"At JBL, we believe in the power of sound to amplify individuality and community," says Chris Epple, Vice President of Americas Lifestyle Marketing at HARMAN. "This year within our JBL Campus program, we are excited to continue our commitment to students by celebrating uniqueness and fostering authentic connections across campuses nationwide."

JBL Campus dedicates resources to uplifting diverse students and institutions known for independence, creativity, and strong communal ties. Through partnerships with influencers and students, JBL Campus fosters a vibrant environment, highlighting stories of resilience and amplifying creativity with existing ambassadors like LSU National Champion basketball star and budding hip-hop artist Flau’jae Johnson and beloved DJ duo and longtime collaborators Two Friends. The program also serves as a launch pad for JBL’s premium Live 3 Earbuds, which are a must-have across both work and play for uninhibited students across the country.

Following the immense success of the JBL Tour Pro 2 and introduction of the industry-leading Smart Charging Case, JBL has expanded the innovative technology to the Live series. For students who want the freedom to create custom listening experiences, the new JBL Live 3 Earbuds are available in four stylish colorways, three unique fits, with a 1.45-inch LED touch display that allows for real-time control of mobile devices. Through the Smart Charging Case, users can answer calls, start and stop music, view notifications, access True Adaptive Noise Canceling features with custom controls, and more. Whether racing across campus for a morning lecture or buckling down for a late night study session in the library, the new Live 3 series is designed to give the next generation total control over how they listen.

For more information, visit (https://www.jbl.com/campus.html).

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.