Halle Capital-backed True Environmental Announces Acquisition of Great Ecology & Environments, Inc.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Ecology & Environments, Inc. ("Great Ecology"), a full-service environmental and ecological services consulting firm, today announced that it has joined True Environmental, Inc. ("True"), a platform focused on collaborating with founder and employee-owned environmental consulting and engineering firms to provide capital solutions to accelerate growth and facilitate seamless ownership transitions. The transaction further enhances True's mission of building a best-in-class environmental consulting and engineering platform.

The founder of Great Ecology, Dr. Mark Laska (who will remain with True as Great Ecology’s President), said, “Today marks a significant milestone in Great Ecology’s continued evolution. Our partnership with True Environmental aims to invest in Great Ecology's talented and dedicated people to help better serve our clients by greatly strengthening and expanding Great Ecology's service offerings, office locations, and available resources within natural resources and new disciplines. True Environmental is a group that shares Great Ecology's values and culture, and we are excited to embark on our next chapter of growth with them.”

Jim Stamatis, CEO of True Environmental, said, “Mark and Great Ecology have built a well-deserved, best-in-class reputation in ecological and natural resource solutions that has continually focused on providing exceptional service to private and public sector clients. We are excited to invest in Great Ecology’s growth and look forward to collaborating with their talented team as they seek to solve their clients' most challenging problems.”

2020 Environmental Group served as the M&A Advisor for Great Ecology and facilitated the transaction with True Environmental.

About Halle Capital

Halle Capital is a lower-middle market, growth-oriented private equity firm based in New York. The firm leverages its professionals' experience and network to pursue investment opportunities in healthcare services and business/consumer services. The firm partners with experienced management teams to build businesses in highly fragmented markets with durable secular tailwinds.

About True Environmental

True Environmental ("True"), backed by Halle Capital, is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets. True Environmental is led by Jim Stamatis, former CEO of Louis Berger and 30-plus-year industry veteran. True seeks to partner with founder- and employee-owned consulting and engineering firms, providing capital solutions to accelerate growth and liquidity events for ownership transition.

About Great Ecology & Environments, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Great Ecology & Environments, Inc. is a premier ecological consulting firm focused on the restoration, planning, and design of both natural and urban environments through sustainable solutions. They integrate science with design to solve complex ecological challenges to achieve environmental, social, and business goals.