Kinetic’s nearly $1 million partnership will provide free Wi-Fi throughout Gatton Park

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Downtown Lexington’s Gatton Park on the Town Branch will have free public Wi-Fi provided by fiber-internet provider Kinetic in a nearly $1 million, multi-year deal to be the park’s exclusive Wi-Fi provider.

“ The community experience will be heightened with our Kinetic Wi-Fi connection,” said Kinetic Operations Senior Vice President Barry Bishop. “ In addition to Wi-Fi, visitors to the park will be able to learn through their cellphone or tablet about the park’s amenities, programs and ecology, or get directions to play areas, bike racks or interactive water features. Park visitors will be able to find the fastest route around the park or sit and enjoy their Wi-Fi enabled devices.”

Kinetic will install and sustain Wi-Fi gateways (modems/routers) throughout the park enabling free Wi-Fi availability throughout the 10-plus acres for the next decade.

“ We’re excited that one of the nation’s most affordable and reliable communications’ providers is partnering with us and making this significant investment,” Gatton Park Executive Director Allison Lankford said. She noted Kinetic would “ power the entire park site with high-quality Wi-Fi.”

“ This infrastructure will help people connect and share experiences, whether they’re schoolchildren learning about ecology or festivalgoers or concertgoers enjoying performing arts and other cultural experiences,” Lankford added.

The area is transforming acres of asphalt into a signature downtown Lexington park. The park is expected to be completed in 2025. Just steps away from Rupp Arena, the park will feature a 4,500-capacity amphitheater, playground, water play, dog park, gardens, public art, cafe and more.

“ Free Wi-Fi access is something people now expect as a standard part of the living experience wherever they go—and this will soon include Gatton Park,” Lankford said. “ The leading-edge technologies Kinetic is providing will make sure Gatton Park will truly be a 21st century community gathering space where people connect and share experiences.”

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at www.gokinetic.com or windstream.com.

Gatton Park on the Town Branch is being built by the community for the community with private donations. Led by civic leaders and philanthropists, Gatton Park is working to transform acres of parking in the Manchester Parking Lot behind Rupp Arena into an inviting, dynamic, fun and uncommonly beautiful green space that will reflect the culture and spirit of Lexington. The park will be funded, programmed and maintained through private donations and grants.

Category: Kinetic