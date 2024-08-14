CPI Card Group, Cypris Materials Recognized with a Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS), a payment technology company providing a range of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, and Cypris Materials Inc., a structural color technology company, have been recognized in the 2024 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Sustainability Awards.

CPI received the group’s Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award for its use of CYPRIS structural color ink, a bio-inspired ink solution. This ink captures the vibrant colors designed by Mother Nature, previously unavailable to the printing industry. Used to embellish CPI’s card designs, CYPRIS structural color ink, made with 50% plant-based copolymers, provides more vibrant colors and reduces CO2 emissions by 30-60% compared to traditional inks.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in sustainable innovation,” said Toni Thompson, Executive Vice President, Debit and Credit Solutions at CPI Card Group. “CYPRIS structural color ink represents a major leap in vibrant card printing technology. We’re excited to break new ground with a forward-thinking partner in eco-focused innovation as we help our customers build their brands with responsible solutions.”

“It was an honor to work with a recognized leader in eco-focused card innovation. CPI’s commitment was instrumental to optimize CYPRIS structural color ink for payment card applications. Brand owners and consumers benefit from the eye-catching effects, and everyone benefits from the reduced environmental impact that our inks provide,” said Ryan Pearson, CEO at Cypris Materials.

Now in its ninth year, BIG’s Sustainability Awards program honors organizations, products, people and initiatives across industries that have prioritized sustainability as a core element of their business practices. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives judge the nominees. From for-profit companies to non-profit organizations, entries of all sizes were submitted, highlighting the dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation across the globe.

“Sustainability has evolved from a passing trend to a cornerstone of most forward-thinking companies,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to recognize and celebrate all of our winners and finalists who are making a significant difference in protecting our environment.”

CPI will offer the option to use CYPRIS structural color ink to replace pigments and dyes in traditional payment card products with non-toxic, durable alternatives. Using Nobel Prize winning technology, Cypris Materials created an environmentally friendly coating to replicate the vibrant colors seen in nature. These amazing colors are the result of multiple reflections from small periodic structures within the coating, without the use of pigments or dyes.

As a Sustainability Initiative of the Year honoree, CPI is among 20 companies honored that include DHL, T-Mobile, Sony and more. Awards are given to companies that have launched or completed a major sustainability project within the last 12 months.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI was named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News and World Report and is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

About Cypris Materials

Cypris Materials, a structural color technology company, has developed a new generation of coloration with an enhanced spectrum of colors and simplified formulation, all while eliminating the need for toxic pigments, dyes and metals. Backed by an extensive patent portfolio, CYPRIS structural color products enable paintable and printable, nature inspired coatings with significantly reduced environmental impact. Cypris collaborates with industry-leading partners in a variety of markets and applications to impressively differentiate their brand and products with colors and effects not possible through any other means. Learn more at www.cyprismaterials.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.