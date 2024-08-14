Commonwealth Care Alliance Expands Provider Agreement with Beth Israel Lahey Health

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers best in class health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs, announced that it has expanded its provider agreement with Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH). This expansion will improve access to care for CCA Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care members in roughly 20 towns and cities across Eastern Massachusetts, ranging from Newburyport to Plymouth. The arrangement includes over seven thousand practitioners across 13 hospitals, five community health centers, three urgent care centers, and BILH’s network of primary care locations.

“This agreement with Beth Israel Lahey Health reinforces CCA’s mission of increasing access to healthcare services for our members,” said Mark Waggoner, General Manager of CCA Massachusetts. “This expanded relationship with BILH builds on CCA's commitment to supporting our members' medical, social and behavioral health needs through a comprehensive network of high-quality providers.”

CCA’s SCO and One Care offerings include all-in-one health plans that cover prescriptions, doctor visits, and hospital stays, as well as a wide range of community-based support services coordinated by CCA so members can live safely and independently in their communities for as long as possible. CCA’s SCO plan is available for those over age 65 who are eligible for both MassHealth and Medicare, while CCA’s One Care plan is available for dual eligible individuals aged 21-64.

This expanded provider agreement will connect CCA members to BILH hospitals in Gloucester, Newburyport, Lynn, Boston, Milton, Needham, Plymouth, Beverly, Burlington, Peabody, Cambridge, and Winchester, community health centers in Roxbury, Boston, Malden, Quincy, Brighton, and Waltham, and urgent care services in Danvers, Gloucester, and Lynnfield.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. With offerings in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Michigan, and California, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community organizations. CCA has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the 2023 & 2024 Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. In addition, The Boston Globe recognized CCA as a Top Place to Work for 2022. Learn more at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.