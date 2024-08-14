Ameresco Selected to Develop Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant at Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District’s Davis Landfill

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & LAYTON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it has been selected by Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District (WIWMD) to design, build, own, and operate a landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant at the Davis Landfill in Layton, UT. This project would be Ameresco’s second landfill gas beneficial use arrangement with the district and represents both organizations’ continued commitment to sustainable waste management solutions for the past twenty years.

The Davis RNG facility will capture naturally occurring landfill gas, primarily composed of methane, resulting from the decomposition of organic waste and transform it into renewable energy resource. The green energy expected to be produced by the plant would reduce over 953 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This annual CO 2 reduction is the equivalent to the carbon sequestered by removing 79,223 cars from the road or planting over 98,000 acres (about more than half the size of Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks combined) of forests.

As the owner of the complex processing facility, Ameresco will be responsible for all aspects including design, engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations. Upon completion, Davis RNG is expected to replace the use of over 8 million BTUs annually of fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas.

"Leveraging waste byproducts to displace the use of fossil fuel is a critical part of our nation's clean and renewable energy transition,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “Reducing the introduction of new emission sources from the combustion of fossil fuel makes comprehensive landfill decarbonization solutions more urgent than ever. By transforming landfill gas into renewable natural gas (RNG), we're taking a significant step toward creating a cleaner planet. This approach makes sense—why drill for natural gas that is sequestered deep in the earth when we can harness what's already in our atmosphere?”

“This is the type of win-win project that is exciting to be involved with,” said Nathan Rich, Executive Director of WIWMD. “Turning an environmental liability into a renewable energy source is a great way to meet the mission of the district. After commissioning the first landfill gas to energy project in Utah almost 20 years ago, we are looking forward to updating the project to a modern RNG plant to supply the current energy market.”

As Wasatch enters the next phase of landfill gas to energy projects, it will continue working with Ameresco to develop a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) plant, creating a renewable resource to be delivered to and used by homes and businesses around the region for the next quarter of a century. It is one more example of Wasatch’s objective to view waste as a resource and its continued efforts to create sustainable opportunities within its community. Wasatch looks forward to the future, partnering with Ameresco in developing new ways to utilize waste as a resource.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District

Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District (Wasatch) is a quasi-governmental, Utah Special Service District, formed in 1984 to assume responsibility for waste and recycling in Davis and Morgan Counties, Utah. Wasatch has a long history of utilizing waste as a resource beginning with construction of municipal waste incinerator in 1987 (closed in 2017) and a material recovery facility for the capture of recyclables, which opened in 2020. Wasatch has continually pursued sustainable solutions for waste, including energy recovery, green waste upcycling, re-use of usable household hazardous waste, a landfill thrift store, which is recovering usable items from the waste stream, and landfill gas to energy. For 30 years its municipal waste incinerator provided steam to Hill Air Force Base for heating and other uses.

The announcement of the development of a renewable energy asset by Ameresco is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2024.