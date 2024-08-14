Validity Announces Strategic Reseller Partnership with Database Consultants Australia (DCA) to Offer DemandTools Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validity, a global leader in data quality and email marketing success solutions, is excited to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Database Consultants Australia (DCA), a leading provider of data management services. Through this partnership, DCA will now offer Validity's renowned DemandTools solution to its extensive network of customers.

Validity DemandTools is a powerful data management platform designed to improve the quality of customer data, streamline operations, and enhance overall business efficiency. With its robust suite of tools, DemandTools helps organizations manage their data more effectively by deduplicating, standardizing, and validating their databases.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Validity and bring the DemandTools solution to our customers,” said Martin Soley, General Manager, Data Services at DCA. “ Data quality is a critical component of any business operation, and DemandTools offers unparalleled capabilities in this area. Our customers will greatly benefit from the enhanced data management and operational efficiencies that DemandTools provides.”

This reseller partnership aligns with DCA's commitment to providing innovative and effective data management solutions to its clients. By integrating DemandTools into its product offerings, DCA aims to help businesses overcome data challenges and achieve their strategic goals.

“ Partnering with DCA is a significant step forward for Validity,” said William Zhang, Regional Director of APAC at Validity. “ DCA’s expertise and dedication to data management excellence make them an ideal partner to expand the reach of DemandTools. Together, we will empower more organizations to leverage clean, reliable data for better decision-making and improved business outcomes.”

The DemandTools solution is available through DCA, effective immediately. Existing and prospective customers are encouraged to contact DCA for more information on how DemandTools can benefit their organization.

For more information about DCA and their data management services, please visit Data.com.au. For more details on Validity and their email deliverability and data quality solutions, please visit Validity.com.

About DCA

DCA is a leading provider of data management services dedicated to helping businesses optimize their data operations and achieve higher efficiency. With a comprehensive list of services, DCA supports organizations in their pursuit of data excellence and operational success.

About Validity

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers—using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products, DemandTools, BriteVerify, Sender Certification, Everest, GridBuddy Connect, and MailCharts—are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).