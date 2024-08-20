Soccer Shots Announces Exciting New Partnership with Tree Top, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soccer Shots, the leading youth soccer program for children ages 2 to 8 in the United States, announces its new partnership with Tree Top, Inc., a farmer-grown, farmer-owned cooperative and leading producer of high-quality fruit-based products, including apple juices and sauces. As part of the two-year agreement, Tree Top becomes the Official Apple Juice and Fruit Snack Partner of Soccer Shots.

As leaders in their respective fields, Soccer Shots and Tree Top are teaming up to create co-branded initiatives to expand their reach and impact among families nationwide. The collaboration leverages Soccer Shots' and Tree Top's commitment to engaging with young children and their families by providing enriching programs and feel-good food made with simple ingredients.

“Soccer Shots is thrilled to partner with Tree Top, a company that shares our values of promoting healthy lifestyles and enriching communities,” said Jason Webb, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Soccer Shots. “Together, we will introduce innovative programs and campaigns that inspire children and families to lead active and healthy lives on and off the field.”

The partnership will feature several key initiatives – including a co-branded Coach of the Year program – and will focus on educational campaigns highlighting nutritional content and promoting awareness of both brands among their respective audiences.

“Teaming up with Soccer Shots enables us to reinforce and further build upon our commitment to youth sports and fueling and empowering young athletes,” said Brad Olsen, Vice President of Marketing, Tree Top. “Tree Top’s products are a fit for athletes of all ages, and as the ‘Official Apple Juice and Fruit Snack Partner’ we aim to fuel athletes with the nutrition they need to fuel their fun.”

“Soccer Shots and Tree Top have a long history of providing quality products and positive experiences for children across North America. As Soccer Shots prepares to celebrate our 20th Birthday in 2025, finding like-minded partners like Tree Top who want to celebrate with us is quite simply ‘the icing on the cake,’” said Webb.

To kick off the partnership, Soccer Shots and Tree Top will host a joint contest, offering participants the chance to win branded merchandise. Fans can follow Tree Top and Soccer Shots on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

About Soccer Shots: Based outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Soccer Shots is an international franchise system that provides children ages two through eight with developmentally appropriate soccer classes taught by fully trained soccer coaches. The brand’s curriculum-based program, designed by early childhood specialists, is offered in more than 300 territories across 42 states and Canada and serves over 600,000 children each year. Founded by two professional soccer players, Soccer Shots is owned by Stronger Youth Brands, which also owns UK-based Little Kickers, the largest international youth football organization serving children 18 months to 8 years in 27 countries. To find a Soccer Shots program near you, visit SoccerShots.com.

About Tree Top, Inc.: Tree Top is a farmer-grown, farmer-owned cooperative owned by apple and pear growers. The cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium-quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates six production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon, and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit TreeTop.com.