Pentair Announces 2024 Recipients of Pentair Foundation Water Grants Program

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of the Pentair Foundation's Water Grants Program. The Pentair Foundation is awarding $1.15 million in grant funding to nine water-focused programs in support its mission to support and advance inclusive and sustainable communities.

" We are extremely proud of Pentair and the Pentair Foundation’s legacy of charitable giving of more than $80 million to philanthropic causes over the past 26 years,” said Karla Robertson, executive vice president, chief sustainability officer, general counsel and secretary of Pentair. “ We are excited about the Pentair Foundation’s support of partners that are aligned to our focus of investing in the availability, quality and enjoyment of water and that make a positive impact in the community and on the environment.”

In 2024, the Pentair Foundation is awarding grants to organizations that focus on reducing water stress and building ecological resilience, improving water quality and reducing single use plastic water bottles, and increasing water safety and improving water-related wellbeing. The following organizations will receive grants from the Pentair Foundation under its Water Grants Program:

American Forests

DigDeep

Great Riving Greening

Isla Urbana

River Partners

Safe Water Network

The Nature Conservancy

USA Swimming Foundation

V3 Sports

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2023 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 10,500 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.