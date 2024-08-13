Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-800 to Avelo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-800 on long-term lease to Avelo Airlines Inc. (“Avelo”).

“We are delighted to deliver this aircraft to Avelo, a new lessee for ACG, and excited to broaden our customer base in North America,” said Alan Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. “The addition of this B737-800 aircraft will enable Avelo to further grow its network and we look forward to building a long-term partnership with the airline.”

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, “We’re excited to accept delivery of this Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 from ACG. Growing our fleet is a big part of continuing to expand Avelo’s convenient, affordable, and reliable air service across our network. This new aircraft enables us to add more routes across our network, create more jobs in the communities we serve and continue our momentum of consecutive profitability quarters. We’re grateful for our partnership with ACG.”

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, ACG provides aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2024, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.