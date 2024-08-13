OCC Welcomes MIAX Sapphire as Newest Options Exchange

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX Sapphire®) has become an OCC participant exchange. MIAX Sapphire, owned by parent holding company Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), launched operation of the MIAX Sapphire electronic exchange on August 12, 2024. MIAX Sapphire is MIAX’s fourth U.S. listed options exchange. With the addition of MIAX Sapphire, OCC now provides clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms for options, futures and securities lending transactions.

“OCC congratulates MIH on the launch of its fourth listed options exchange,” said Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer. “As the central counterparty clearinghouse for all U.S. listed options, we are pleased to offer our clearing and settlement capabilities to MIAX Sapphire and to support the exchange-traded options industry’s continued growth.”

“The launch of MIAX Sapphire provides our members, liquidity providers and market makers with a new exchange designed to meet their evolving demands for improved access to options liquidity,” said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. “The launch of our fourth U.S. options exchange provides our market participants with access to 100% of the multi-listed options market, all supported by our proprietary technology designed to enhance liquidity and promote improved price discovery.”

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2024. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.