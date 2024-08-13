Krueger Financial Services Finds Cultural Fit and Gains Efficiencies in Move to Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that Krueger Financial Services of Tempe, Arizona, has joined its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Osaic, the team reported serving more than $630 million in client assets*. Advisors include Kim Krueger, CFP®, Eric Krueger, CFP®, and Tim Hill, CFP®, on the staff of nine.

“One of the biggest challenges as an ensemble practice is that much of the industry hasn’t evolved to serve our business model,” said Kim Krueger, owner and financial advisor. “It’s only upon making the change that I’ve unpacked how much we need what Commonwealth provides. Now, we have a partner well-equipped to support our business model, and as the industry changes, we have the option to potentially shift into a hybrid RIA approach without changing partners. We also value the tools and resources around business continuity and succession, as our primary objective is to ensure our clients are well served for generations to come.”

The team at Krueger Financial Services works collaboratively to deliver comprehensive financial planning and advice to individuals and families, some of which span four generations. The firm’s culture emphasizes lifetime learning and openness to change. Learn more about Krueger Financial Services at https://www.kruegerfinancial.com/.

In seeking a long-term partner, the Krueger team focused on the cultural fit, ownership by people involved in the business, technology efficiencies, and an experienced support team. “As a family-owned practice, the Krueger team felt at home with our private ownership structure,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “Also, like us, the team wants a decades-long partnership based around giving clients an outstanding experience.”

Kim Krueger added, “My conversations with industry peers have helped me recognize how much time we save by moving to Commonwealth. I’m highly focused on where I can gain additional efficiencies. Easy access to subject matter experts makes a huge difference. And Commonwealth’s integrated trading platform means I don’t have to use several systems to get something done—and neither do our clients, who can access what they need through one portal. We promise outstanding service to our clients, and Commonwealth is giving us the resources to do that smoothly.”

