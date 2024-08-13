Spline Becomes First 3D Design Platform to Enable Designers to Ship Interactive Experiences Cross-platform

Announced today, Spline now enables creators to ship interactive 3D scenes to the entire Android ecosystem in addition to existing support for web, spatial devices, and the Apple ecosystem.

Announced today, Spline now enables creators to ship interactive 3D scenes to the entire Android ecosystem in addition to existing support for web, spatial devices, and the Apple ecosystem.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spline, the collaborative 3D design platform, today announced the addition of Android support, making it possible for the first time ever to design for Android in 3D, build the interactions, and ship natively to any spatial device, mobile application, or website without using code. It is now the only 3D design platform to enable these capabilities across both the Android and Apple ecosystems. Spline also debuted a number of features, including its real-time API and WebHooks, which can connect with AI to create rich interactive AI experiences in 3D.

In addition to Spline’s new capabilities, the company also announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Third Point Ventures, with participation from Gradient Ventures, Y Combinator, Firestreak, Jorn van Dijk (CEO of Framer), and Guillermo Rauch (CEO of Vercel). Third Point Partner Dan Moskowitz joined the company’s board of directors. Funds will be used for ongoing product development, with a particular emphasis on bringing AI to 3D designers and simplifying the creative process to further excite Spline’s rapidly growing user base. This user base has doubled over the past 12 months, and the Spline community has already designed more than 7 million scenes.

"We were blown away by how easy it was to create and collaborate inside Spline and push designs into production," said Dan Moskowitz, Partner at Third Point Ventures. "The up-to-now standard 3D design tools, most of which first came out decades ago, are not approachable. They take a lot of time to get productive. Spline's early traction, and the novel use-cases that users are coming up with, show that it is changing the way people think about 3D and how 3D can add value."

Delivering the Future of Content Creation

Spline offers a web-based collaborative platform that enables designers to create stunning 3D content and interactive experiences without coding. The company's user-friendly interface and powerful features have attracted millions of creators globally, from individual designers to large enterprises.

“Previously, the only way to make interactive 3D for mobile was to use a game engine, which was problematic. It simply did not make sense for a designer to learn how to use something as complex as a game engine when trying to make 3D content for an app, so we figured out a way to fundamentally change this,” said Alejandro León, founder and CEO of Spline. “3D is the future for content creation. We strive to make it as simple and compelling as possible by giving designers the superpowers they need to transform ideas into production-ready experiences.”

Spline now expands its cross-platform support with the Android ecosystem - enabling people to make 3D not only for phones and tablets, but also smart watches, smart TVs, Android Auto, and more. This follows Spline’s announcement of support for the Apple ecosystem (including the Vision Pro), ensuring 3D content can be experienced anywhere.

In addition to Android support, Spline also rolled out:

Real-time API: This new feature allows designers to connect APIs with variables, trigger events, and actions to make changes within their scene based on the data that is coming from the APIs. Now designers can create interactive experiences that rely on real data with authentication, and they can control when to connect with the API based on the event actions in a scene.

This new feature allows designers to connect APIs with variables, trigger events, and actions to make changes within their scene based on the data that is coming from the APIs. Now designers can create interactive experiences that rely on real data with authentication, and they can control when to connect with the API based on the event actions in a scene. Webhooks: With Webhooks, creators can now also generate custom WebHook URLs for each of their scenes to be used from third-party tools to push events, notifications, or data. WebHooks allow users to receive data in a simple format that’s compatible with thousands of apps.

With Webhooks, creators can now also generate custom WebHook URLs for each of their scenes to be used from third-party tools to push events, notifications, or data. WebHooks allow users to receive data in a simple format that’s compatible with thousands of apps. AI Experiences: The combination of the real-time API and Webhooks makes it possible for designers to connect with an AI model and request information, then use that information to control the look and feel of the objects in a 3D scene. For example, they can make 3D objects react to text content from the AI model and create contextual UIs. Creators now have the power to build experiences driven by AI interactions and ship them into production– all without coding.

Spline also offers AI Generation tools that integrate with their comprehensive 3D editor, including features like 3D vector editing, motion, interactive experiences, physics, particles, and much more.

Since its inception, Spline has garnered praise from the design community for its intuitive interface and tooling. The platform has been adopted by leading companies spanning a range of sectors, showcasing its versatility and potential to transform 3D design workflows.

“We just rebranded Alloy, with Spline as part of our toolkit for generating top-notch assets we can use across social media, landing pages, videos, and more. I love how polished the 3D looks, not to mention the interactive capabilities,” said Filipe Soares, Design Lead at Alloy Integrations. “Spline came at the right time. I have full control over the creative and implementation processes, and we no longer need to rely on heavy tools like Cinema 4D or work through time-consuming Three.js code. Sometimes, all we need is a tool that solves our problems really fast without compromising quality.”

As the demand for 3D content continues to grow across industries, from e-commerce to gaming to spatial computing, Spline is the leading platform for designers looking to create immersive, interactive, production-ready 3D experiences.

To learn more about Spline’s latest features, check out this video. Find out more about how Spline’s customers are using the platform here.

About Spline

Spline was founded in 2020 by Alejandro Leon, a lifelong 3D designer, as a web-based, no-code 3D design platform with real-time collaboration. Spline is dedicated to revolutionizing 3D design by making it accessible to anyone with a web browser. Spline has enabled millions of designers to create interactive 3D experiences and share scenes in any modern web browser while using a familiar design process. To get started easily, Spline designers can use templates from the Library, remix each other's work straight from the in-app Spline Community, or use AI features to expand their design possibilities. For more information about Spline and to try the platform, visit https://spline.design/.

About Third Point Ventures:

Since 2000, Third Point Ventures, the venture capital arm of the asset manager Third Point LLC, has pursued opportunities in multistage investments in private companies with exceptional management teams, sustainable technical advantages, optimal timing, and in opportunities where risk/reward are in balance based on disciplined selection, structure, and entry valuation. We bring deep technical expertise, a strong network of relationships, extensive go-to-market experience, and insights from our decades of global public markets investing to add value to our partners throughout their journey from idea to IPO and beyond. Information about Third Point Ventures and our investments may be found at https://www.thirdpointventures.com/.