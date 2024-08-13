Westcliff Kicks Off 2024 Social Responsibility Efforts With Successful iCanShine Bike Camp and Unveils Fall CSR Activities

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcliff University, a global leader in higher education, continues its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement with the successful completion of the 2024 iCanShine Bike Camp, sponsored by Westcliff and hosted by Unlimited Possibilities (UP), an Orange County-based nonprofit that provides specialized care and comprehensive support for over 5,300 children and families with disabilities each year. Held from August 5th to 9th, the week-long annual camp provided an opportunity for children with special needs to learn to ride bicycles, fostering independence and confidence.

The bike camp, which served 40 children, consisted of daily 75-minute training sessions where campers learned to balance, steer, brake, and ultimately ride a bike—many for the very first time. With its strong institutional culture of philanthropy, Westcliff’s long-term partnership with UP enhances the nonprofit’s initiatives through essential funding and volunteer support. As the event’s title sponsor, the university covered the participation fees for each camper and provided significant additional financial support. This year, multiple students, staff and faculty from Westcliff joined 100 community volunteers to help campers achieve their goal of riding independently.

“Westcliff University was once again instrumental in the success of this year’s iCanShine Bike Camp,” said Christina Lim-Garkovich, chief advancement officer at Unlimited Possibilities. “Westcliff’s trusted partnership and support—both in terms of resources and active participation—not only resulted in positive outcomes and increased attendance during this year’s event but also ensured that every camper walked away from this experience feeling accomplished, inspired and confident.”

Building on this philanthropic momentum, the institution has even more plans to deepen its focus on social responsibility throughout the 2024 Fall semester. First up is August Volunteer Month, where Westcliff will highlight two impactful initiatives that allow students, staff, faculty and alumni to give back. On August 21, volunteers will come together at the Westcliff Main Irvine Campus to participate in the OC United Way No Sew Blanket Activity to create no-sew fleece blankets for individuals in need across Orange County. Additionally, Westcliff community members are encouraged to join the Be My Eyes Virtual Volunteer Event to assist blind and low-vision individuals with daily tasks via their smartphones, ensuring that help is always just a phone call away for those in need.

In September, Westcliff University will participate in STEPtember, a virtual charity challenge and fundraiser for cerebral palsy research. This month-long initiative, which challenges participants to achieve at least 10,000 steps daily or an equivalent contribution from over 70 different activities, is open to Westcliff’s global community of students, staff and faculty—highlighting the school’s commitment to supporting meaningful causes while fostering a culture of giving back among its diverse, international campuses. Finally, on September 19, Westcliff will bring back its much-anticipated International Food and Culture Festival at Hangar 24 Brewery in Irvine, Calif. For the first time, the event will be open to the entire community, offering a vibrant day of cultural exploration through food, music and interactive activities.

Westcliff’s faculty, staff and students will also support the following key community engagement events in Q4. The school will host its annual Inclusive Sports Day on October 16—in conjunction with the Inclusive Sports Foundation—where Westcliff student-athletes and kids with disabilities come together for a day of fun-filled sports activities at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif. Throughout November and December, the university will also hold its annual holiday drive for long-time charitable partner Laura’s House, a non-profit that supports families affected by domestic violence, with a goal to surpass the 600 donation items provided by Westcliff staff, students and faculty in 2023.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication and enthusiasm for giving back demonstrated by our Westcliff community initiatives and grateful for our ongoing partnership with Unlimited Possibilities,” said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. “We’re looking forward to engaging our students, staff, and faculty in the year ahead for many more impactful CSR initiatives that support our local and global community while truly embodying Westcliff’s core values of empathy and service.”

For more information about Westcliff University’s upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, please visit https://www.westcliff.edu/about-westcliff/social-responsibility/.

About Westcliff University: Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, technology, computer science and engineering and law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With more than 5,000 enrolled students, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more; and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

