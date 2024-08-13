Laser Photonics and Boston Engineering Announce Partnership To Equip Naval Robotic Crawler With Laser Technology

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, and Boston Engineering Corporation (Boston Engineering), a product design and engineering consulting company, announced that they have formed a partnership to integrate laser technologies into autonomous robots for use in the naval defense industry.

Boston Engineering specializes in developing unmanned vehicles that can autonomously perform tasks previously done by humans. This has resulted in the company creating systems that help complete operational tasks in the maritime industry faster and more precisely. Boston Engineering has also created technologies that protect people from injury and, in many cases, extend detection, inspection and repair capabilities. Now, Boston Engineering has selected LPC as its technology partner to provide advanced laser tools for integration into its robotic crawler technology.

“Laser Photonics enters this partnership with Boston Engineering with great enthusiasm, eager to combine the power of autonomous robots and laser technology,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “We are ready to revolutionize the way naval drydock and related maintenance operations are performed, helping address the challenges of labor shortages and safety concerns in situations where fast fleet turnaround is critical.”

Boston Engineering will incorporate LPC’s cutting-edge laser technologies into its robotic crawler, which will then be able to scale ship hulls and other structures to automate corrosion removal, contamination cleaning, and other material processing tasks safely and effectively. This includes effectively operating in hard-to-reach and dangerous areas.

Mark Smithers, CTO and co-founder of Boston Engineering, said: “There’s a big push in the naval defense space for automation. The addition of LPC technology to our robotic crawler gives us another potent asset in our arsenal. Laser cleaning is highly time- and labor-efficient for optimizing maintenance and repair. We look forward to equipping our crawler with laser power through this partnership.”

Integrating these two technologies together will lead to a definitive solution for professionals in the defense, maritime, shipbuilding and boat maintenance/repair industries who are looking for a viable and safe method of effectively addressing surface preparation, cleaning, decontamination and restoration.

For more information, visit Laser Photonics at https://laserphotonics.com/ or Boston Engineering at https://www.boston-engineering.com/.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Boston Engineering

Boston Engineering provides product design and engineering consulting from concept development through commercialization. The company specializes in solving complex challenges in defense and security, medical devices, and commercial industries. Founded in 1995, Boston Engineering is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., and is online at www.boston-engineering.com.

