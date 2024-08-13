Samsung Care+ Partners with iQmetrix to Offer Galaxy Device Protection in the US

Samsung Galaxy customers at Samsung Experience Stores and many iQmetrix-client stores can now be offered Samsung Care+ device protection for their new devices, under a new partnership between Samsung Electronics America and iQmetrix. Image: iQmetrix

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Galaxy customers at Samsung Experience Stores and many iQmetrix-client stores can now be offered Samsung Care+ device protection for their new devices, under a new partnership between Samsung Electronics America and iQmetrix.

Samsung has partnered with iQmetrix for integrations into its RQ point-of-sale (POS) system in the US to offer Samsung Care+ device protection plans to Galaxy device customers at Samsung Experience Stores, as well as on Galaxy Phones at many US-based wireless stores operating iQmetrix’s RQ software.

Samsung Care+ provides the most comprehensive device protection in the Galaxy for Phones, Tablets, Watches, PCs, and Buds covering Unlimited Drops, Spills and Mechanical Breakdowns, giving customers confidence to use and enjoy their new devices to the fullest without worrying about paying costly repair bills for accidental damage.

Samsung Care+ includes the following features:

Samsung Care+

Powerful Protection for your Galaxy life covers Unlimited Drops, Spills, and Mechanical Breakdowns for Galaxy Phones:

Unlimited Repairs: Breathe easy with unlimited repairs including batteries and same day $29 cracked screen repairs at 700+ Samsung authorized locations nationwide. 1,2

Next Business Day Replacements: Don't worry. We'll replace your device as soon as the next business day and help set it up.

24/7 Expert Support: Get immediate answers from a Samsung Care+ Expert 24/7 via phone or online for device setup, content transfers, and connecting with other devices.

Samsung Genuine Parts and Certified Technicians: Rest assured your device will be repaired by a Samsung Certified Technician using Samsung Genuine Parts.

Samsung Experience Stores (SES) will offer the full suite of Samsung Care+ Device Protection products for Phones, Tablets, Watches, PCs, Buds, and Rings, which includes Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss, Samsung Care+, Samsung Care+ Essentials, and Theft and Loss Insurance (only available in NY) while iQmetrix client-retailers will offer Samsung Care+ on Galaxy phones only. This creates a simpler, more streamlined experience for store associates and customers in SES locations, and gives iQmetrix authorized retailers the opportunity to sell Samsung Care+ to their Galaxy smartphone customers while generating incremental revenue.

This innovative integration allows consumers to protect their Galaxy life with Samsung Care+ through a monthly recurring fee or pay up-front option.

Barbara Benjamin, Director MX Paid Services at Samsung Electronics America, stated, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with iQmetrix to bring POS solutions for our SES and iQmetrix client/retailer store associates nationwide. More customers than ever before will now have access to Samsung Care+, the leading device protection offering for Samsung Galaxy devices. We look forward to helping customers extend their premium experience for years to come and giving them the confidence to use and enjoy their new devices to the fullest without worrying about paying high repair bills for accidental damage.”

Jason Raymer, Senior Vice President of Revenue at iQmetrix, commented, “Our new integration with Samsung Care+ in the US is a great advancement for Samsung Experience Stores and US wireless retailers wanting to offer Galaxy device customers a full suite of protection, while boosting revenue potential. At iQmetrix, we’re extremely happy to be offering this integration, and expanding the scope of our valued partnership with Samsung.”

To find out more, go to the Samsung Care+ US partner page.

About Samsung Galaxy / Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

With its US Mobile headquarters in Plano, TX, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today’s technology to provide groundbreaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services, including 5G networks, and digital displays.

To learn more, visit Samsung.com, a Samsung Experience Store, or www.samsung.com/us/support/samsung-care-plus.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the only provider of Interconnected Commerce software solutions for telecom retail. Interconnected Commerce is a complete set of software and technologies that are modular, flexible, and have telecom-specific capabilities, enabling telecom retailers to provide an uplifting experience for their customers. We empower telecom retailers to transact, activate, and fulfill products, as well as operate their business, and unify the online and in-store experiences. We interconnect the entire industry, bridging carriers, retailers, manufacturers, and a huge ecosystem of vendors and external system integrations.

For 25 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Our solutions powered $17BN in sales last year, handling nearly 60 million invoices and more than 28 million activations, and are used by more than 370,000 telecom retail professionals across almost 1,000 clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.iqmetrix.com.

Payment options include either 1) monthly payments with continued coverage or 2) a one-time payment with coverage for 2 years with exception of NY. You agree to all the provisions of this Plan when you order and/or pay for it. By providing your electronic address to us or Samsung, you are authorizing us to communicate with you electronically.

1 Unlimited Accidental Damage from Handling. Additional restrictions may apply. For approved claims, a repair or replacement device will be provided at our discretion. Repair eligibility is subject to change. Service fees may apply. Unlimited claims for mechanical failure. Please see plan terms and conditions for full coverage details.

2 Same-day screen repair may be available for eligible devices in select areas. Same-day repair option depends on claim approval time, parts availability, and technician availability. Cracked screen repairs are $29 per claim. Limitations and exclusions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.

3 Applicable service fees apply. Claims may be fulfilled with new or refurbished products. If the same model is unavailable, a comparable model will be substituted. Limitations and exclusions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.