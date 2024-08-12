American Signature, Inc. Selects Progressive Leasing as Exclusive Lease-to-Own Partner

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store lease-to-own solutions owned by fintech holding company PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), today announced an agreement to power lease-to-own payment solutions for American Signature, Inc., owner of American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture. As one of the nation’s largest home furnishing retailers, American Signature owns and operates over 120 stores nationwide.

“We chose to partner with Progressive Leasing because of their industry-leading customer and partner support, in addition to helping us serve more customers across our American Signature and Value City Furniture stores,” said Eric Jackson, CFO of American Signature Inc. “As the leader in the virtual lease-to-own space, Progressive Leasing provides transparent and flexible lease purchase options—empowering our customers to obtain the well-furnished life we believe everyone deserves.”

Beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, American Signature customers will be able to take advantage of Progressive Leasing’s flexible lease-to-own payment options, both in-store and via the online checkout process.

“Consumers increasingly expect not only a variety of payment choices, but a seamless payment experience,” said PROG Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Michaels. "We’re excited to partner with American Signature to upgrade their lease-to-own program to help support their business goals while simultaneously providing their customers with exceptional service.”

American Signature, Inc. customers will also benefit from Progressive Leasing’s award-winning customer service. The company was recently honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner for its focus on high customer satisfaction, customer service excellence, and superior employee engagement.

About American Signature Inc.

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc., is a family-owned and operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 123 stores in 17 states across the U.S. and employs more than 3200 team members. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for designer furniture at incredible prices. For more information, please visit www.valuecityfurniture.com.

About Progressive Leasing

Progressive Leasing is a leading provider of in-store, e-commerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions that provide transparent and competitive payment options and flexible terms intended to help credit-challenged customers achieve merchandise ownership. The company has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. Progressive Leasing is owned by PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), a fintech holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information on Progressive Leasing can be found on the company’s website: https://progleasing.com.