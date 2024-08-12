Naomi Watts’ Stripes Beauty Launches in Canada Exclusively at Hudson’s Bay

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Hudson’s Bay proudly adds its voice to the growing community of women taking control of their health and well-being when it comes to aging, with the launch of Stripes Beauty at Hudson’s Bay stores and online at TheBay.com. Many women can feel unprepared and overwhelmed when experiencing symptoms of menopause, and support is needed to help women navigate this stage with confidence.

There are more than 10 million women in Canada over the age of 40, representing one-quarter of the population*. And with perimenopause beginning as early as mid-thirties for some women, there is an essential need for information, community, and products that offer solutions to help alleviate symptoms caused by these natural hormone changes. Born from Watts’ own unpreparedness and challenging experience with menopause, Stripes Beauty is a leading pro-aging wellness and beauty brand, celebrating women who want to age with confidence, comfort and community. Stripes Beauty aims to eliminate the stigma, shame and anxiety often associated with menopause while offering science-backed solutions for women experiencing hormonal changes.

To celebrate the launch, on Tuesday, August 20 Naomi will welcome customers to Hudson’s Bay Queen Street in Toronto, taking the stage to share her story first-hand and introducing customers to the Stripes Beauty products they have been eagerly awaiting and are now available in Canada. Hosted by television personality Tracy Moore, guests are invited to join an informed, empowering and candid conversation, helping to destigmatize the topic of menopause. This event begins at 4:00 p.m. ET, and is generously sponsored by Room Women’s Network.

“​Expanding into Canada with Hudson’s Bay is a major milestone for Stripes Beauty, as it represents another step in our mission to empower women to age with confidence, making products and information accessible to women where they most love to shop,” said Naomi Watts. “My dream is that no woman has to navigate menopause alone, and this expansion allows us to continue making a difference in the lives of women, in partnership with one of Canada’s most premier and trusted shopping destinations.”

“Every day at Hudson’s Bay we show up for our customers, offering the products that reflect their life and style. As a leading destination for beauty and wellness in Canada, we are very proud to be the first to bring Stripes Beauty to Canadians,” says Liz Rodbell, President and CEO, Hudson’s Bay. “Our customers trust us to deliver quality products that meet them where they are in life. We believe this launch will be a catalyst that starts a broader conversation and strengthens our community.”

The science-backed solutions are designed to work, using clean, natural ingredients that provide relief and results. The portfolio consists of vaginal wellness products, skincare and haircare including:

Vag of Honor: Intimate hydrating treatment infused with a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients to help alleviate dehydration, reducing itching, burning, and discomfort

Oh My Glide: Intimate play oil developed with an exclusive blend of squalane, Bisabolol, coconut, and avocado oil

Dew as I Do: Ectoine + vitamin C brightening and hydrating cream for maturing and changing skin

Evening Wear: Ectoine + retinoid firming night cream that reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles

The Cool Factor: Ectoine cooling and calming face milk crafted to soothe hormonal change symptoms, providing instant refreshment while calming and hydrating the skin

Resting Clean Face: Creamy facial cleanser with ectoine to lock in moisture for mature and hormonal skin

The Power Move: Ectoine hydrating and plumping facial serum to help enhance skin’s moisture barrier

The Full Monty: Squalane hydrating Vitamin C body oil that delivers deep hydration and radiance.

The Root of It: Ectoine thickening scalp serum that revitalizes and rejuvenates hair for fuller, thicker, stronger, and glossier strands

The Crown Pleaser: Ectoine densifying and hydrating hair mask that transforms thinning hair with luxurious shine and softness

Stripes Beauty is available in select Hudson’s Bay stores, beginning August 12 and on TheBay.com. Stripes Beauty is available in Canada exclusively at Hudson’s Bay.

Naomi will appear at Hudson's Bay Queen Street, 176 Yonge Street in Toronto. Tracy and Naomi will take to the stage at 4pm.

ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY

Hudson’s Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating TheBay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 81 Hudson’s Bay stores from coast to coast. Hudson’s Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

Hudson’s Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT STRIPES BEAUTY

​​Stripes Beauty is a beauty and wellness Age Well lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women both physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit stripesbeauty.com and www.lcatterton.com and follow @stripesbeauty on Instagram.

*Menopause Foundation of Canada ​