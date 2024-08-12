Digbi Health Selected by State Public Health Insurance Trust to Manage Obesity Treatment Costs Amid Escalating GLP-1 Drug Expenses

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digbi Health, a leader in Precision Biology for obesity and chronic disease management, today announced that a prominent public health insurance trust has chosen the company to manage the growing costs and effective utilization of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for municipal and teachers union workers. This strategic partnership expands Digbi Health's employer offering, integrating its GLP-1 Obesity Management Solution across payers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), providers, and employers.

In response to the rising demand for GLP-1 medications, which has led to significant cost pressures for employers and health plans nationwide, Digbi Health's proprietary telehealth solution will deliver personalized, cost-efficient treatment plans, ensuring financial sustainability and optimal member experience and health outcomes.

Key Highlights:

Effective Cost Management: The partnership addresses unsustainable growth in GLP-1 medication usage and expenses through advanced cost-containment strategies.

Prior Authorization Oversight: Digbi Health will manage the Prior Authorization process for GLP-1 medications, utilizing patented predictive modeling to identify the most effective and economical care pathways, helping members achieve a healthy BMI and the lowest cost.

Holistic Treatment Approach: By leveraging genetics, gut microbiome, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data, and lab reports, Digbi Health offers personalized food and lifestyle interventions that address the root causes of obesity, related comorbidities, and GLP medication side effects. When appropriate, it guides medication tapering.

"As the healthcare industry grapples with the dual challenges of effective weight management and GLP-1 cost containment, Digbi Health is setting new standards by focusing on Precision Biology to accurately identify those who need medication support, providing comprehensive care across multiple conditions, and enhancing the overall member experience," said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Digbi Health. "We are excited to collaborate with employers, health plans, benefits consultants, and PBMs to deliver the most advanced, personalized, and affordable care for obesity."

About Digbi Health: Digbi Health is a leader in applying Precision Biology to treat obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and digestive health. Digbi Health provides personalized telehealth services nationwide, combining CGM, genetics, and gut microbiome analysis, offering advanced clinical and lifestyle support for obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal issues. It addresses the GLP-1 drug shortage by streamlining access to branded and compounded GLP-1 drugs.