A-One Towing Purchases Clever Towing and Recovery

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A-One Towing today purchased the assets of Clever Towing & Recovery which has been operating under the umbrella of The Zemba Companies for the past five years.

This sale marks The Zemba Companies’ successful realization of its investment in Clever Towing & Recovery, which it acquired in July 2019. Under The Zemba Companies' ownership, Clever Towing & Recovery modernized its fleet, improved its operations, and increased its market share in the competitive towing industry.

The sale joins the two largest towing companies in Zanesville, increasing A-One’s capacity to serve the local community well. A-One Towing, which has been in business since 1983, with locations in Zanesville, Heath and Lancaster, offers a wide range of services, including light, medium, and heavy-duty towing, recovery, roadside assistance, vehicle transport, and storage.

For more information on A-One Towing, please visit: https://a-onetowing.com.

More information on The Zemba Companies may be found at: https://www.zembacompanies.com.