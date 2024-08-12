Comstock Announces GuidePoint Security Lease at Reston Metro Plaza

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a 7,700 square foot office lease with GuidePoint Security at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza at Reston Station.

GuidePoint Security is a trusted provider of cybersecurity services and expertise, acting as an advisor and partner while offering a wide range of cybersecurity solutions and technologies that help organizations make better decisions and minimize risks. The organization has strengthened the cybersecurity environments for a third of the Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government’s cabinet-level agencies.

“With Reston Station’s roster of innovative and established tech companies, this move felt like a natural fit as GuidePoint Security embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Michael Volk, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GuidePoint Security. “Relocating to the center of such an exceptionally strong technology corridor marks a significant and exciting milestone for us. We’ve purposefully designed our new headquarters to foster community, reflect our customer-centric ethos, and provide a dynamic environment equipped with the cutting-edge resources we need to support our rapid expansion as the leading cybersecurity solutions provider.”

This lease marks a milestone accomplishment for Reston Metro Plaza, as all three of its trophy-class office towers are now 100% leased. GuidePoint Security joins the rapidly expanding neighborhood of Reston Station, which already hosts the corporate and regional headquarters of prominent companies such as Google, ICF Global, Spotify, Qualtrics, Rolls-Royce North America, Kimley Horn, and more.

“We are excited to welcome GuidePoint Security to our roster of tech and IT security office tenants at Reston Station,” said Timothy Steffan, Comstock’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our ongoing efforts to enhance the dynamic Reston Station neighborhood have made it a sought-after, mixed-use, commuter-friendly destination that offers a growing roster of top-notch dining, fitness, and entertainment options for corporate office tenants and residents alike.”

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 90 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia’s first JW Marriott Hotel and Residences that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces is a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, which opened in May 2024 and will be joined by two additional offerings currently under construction: golf-themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These premier retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, and numerous other dining and convenience retail venues already at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of utilized, in-development, and planned developments strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.