Henry Schein’s 27th Annual “Back to School” Program Helps Empower Students Worldwide

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 27th consecutive year, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is helping students worldwide start the academic year off right through its “Back to School” program, a flagship initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate citizenship program. Team Schein Members (TSMs) at 40 locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Ireland are helping 5,300 students gain confidence and excitement for the school year, with more events planned later this year in Italy and Spain.

First introduced in 1998, the Back to School program reflects Henry Schein’s enduring commitment to communities by empowering TSMs with volunteer opportunities to support underserved children in partnership with local not-for-profit social service organizations. Team Schein Members come together to give back, packing backpacks filled with school supplies and dental kits that prepare children with essentials for the upcoming school year. Since its inception, the program has expanded globally, serving more than 65,000 children across various sites where Henry Schein operates.

On August 7, Henry Schein hosted its “Back to School” event at the Company’s worldwide headquarters in Melville, N.Y. Approximately 400 pre-identified children and their families received their packed backpacks along with a gift card to purchase first day-of-school outfits. The event included a BBQ, crafts, games, and other activities for all family members to enjoy. To reinforce the importance of education, the event featured a S.T.E.M. presentation and a tent with a variety of free books donated by TSMs and KPMG LLP – a U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm – through its Family for Literacy program and its partnership with the nonprofit social enterprise, First Book. This fun-filled evening was one of the many “Back to School” events held around the world this season.

“Team Schein remains dedicated to ensuring children start the school year with confidence and excitement,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “By empowering these young minds with essential tools and resources, we are helping to nurture a brighter future for our communities. At Henry Schein, we are honored to continue supporting educational equity and inspiring children to reach their full potential.”

For the Melville “Back to School” event, Henry Schein partnered with 10 Long Island-based social service organizations to pre-identify participating children and their families: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children’s Association; Hispanic Counseling Center; Iovino South Shore Family Center (Family Service League); SCO Madonna Heights; Social Service Volunteers of Nassau; The Raymar Children’s Association; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

“We are grateful to Henry Schein for their dedication to the children and families we serve and for our continued partnership on the Back to School initiative,” said Suzette Gordon, President and CEO of SCO Family of Services. “This remarkable act of generosity prepares students for the school year and empowers children to achieve academic success. The backpacks represent so much more than school supplies – they instill hope, pride, and confidence in our students and their families. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Team Schein for their continued support of SCO Family of Services.”

To learn more about the “Back to School” program, click here.

About Henry Schein Cares

Founded in 1932 by Henry and Esther Schein, our Company has a rich history rooted in corporate citizenship. Their values inspired our commitment to innovation, leadership, and strong partnerships and serve as a driving force behind our ability to adapt to changing industry needs. Today, Henry Schein Cares, our global corporate citizenship program, aims to drive change through our five pillars: catalyzing health care access; advancing policies, solutions, and innovation; relationship building for change; empowering Team Schein; and sustaining the planet. Our purpose is to drive this positive change through the engagement of our constituents to help make the world healthier. By adhering to these pillars, we are committed to “doing well, by doing good” and recognize the importance of being accountable to the five constituents that make up the Company's Mosaic of Success — customers, suppliers, Team Schein Members, shareholders, and society at large.

To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.