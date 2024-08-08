Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami Announces Nearly 46,000 SF of New Leasing Activity

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citigroup Center, an 810,000-square-foot, 34-story trophy tower in Downtown Miami and the second-largest Class A office building in Florida, today announced that it has executed approximately 46,000 square feet in leasing agreements.

The agreements include three new tenants and four lease renewals.

A large full-service law firm relocating its Miami office from Brickell signed a lease for 18,781 square feet of office space. CBRE’s Grant Killingsworth and Merrill Carr represented the tenant.

Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas LLP, a law firm, signed a lease for a 6,862-square-foot spec suite as its new Miami office. Newmark's Ryan Rosalsky represented the tenant.

Pescanova, a seafood company, signed a lease for a 2,513-square-foot spec suite. Colliers's Jake Freeman represented the tenant.

Olios Health, a medical practice management company, renewed its lease for a 2,334-square-foot spec suite. Douglas Elliman's Stephania Stefanelli represented the tenant.

The Bank of Nova Scotia, a multinational banking and financial services company, renewed its lease for 3,256 square feet of office space. Colliers's Stephen Rutchik and Tyler de la Pena represented the tenant.

Gualt's, an Italian café, renewed its lease for 644 square feet of retail space, which was completely renovated as part of Citigroup Center's new lobby experience that delivered earlier this year. Colliers's Vivian Gonzalez represented the tenant.

A government agency renewed its lease for 11,296 square feet of office space. CBRE's Thomas Haughton represented the tenant.

Steven Hurwitz, Doug Okun, and Madeline Fine of JLL represent the landlord in the leasing of Citigroup Center.

"The leasing activity at Citigroup Center underscores Downtown Miami's appeal as a dynamic office market," said Hurwitz. “Our diverse tenant roster, from local businesses to global entities, is attributed to the exceptional response we have received to the building’s newly completed renovations and its appeal to varying types of office users, including the demand for turnkey, premier move-in-ready spec suites. Flexible office solutions in high-caliber trophy towers are essential for attracting and retaining top talent."

Citigroup Center recently completed its capital improvement project, unveiling a sophisticated, newly renovated lobby with a vibrant café and lounge seating and ultra-modern spec suites. Tenants can now also enjoy an executive valet program, including a dedicated lounge, and benefit from health and wellness programming onsite, all designed to deliver an unparalleled hospitality-driven and Class A tenant experience.

Further amenities include an onsite car wash; valet parking; an ATM; a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art conference center, the largest in Downtown Miami; dedicated Tenant Experience Coordinator; fully integrated tenant experience app; and immediate, interior access to the connected Intercontinental Hotel’s fitness center and spa, outdoor meeting and events space with a Skylawn and rooftop bar, and dining options including Starbucks, Toro Toro, Freddy’s Speakeasy, and Ole. Citigroup Center tenants receive exclusive discounts to the Intercontinental amenities. In the fall of 2023, the Canada-based Cactus Club Cafe announced its plans to open a 10,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge at Citigroup Center featuring immersive lighting, curated art, and an outdoor patio. This will occupy Citigroup Center’s last available retail space – and marks Cactus’s first Florida location – as part of its expansion into the U.S. market.

The tower’s prime location on the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Miami offers tenants immediate access to I-95, Brickell Avenue, Bayfront Park Metromover Station, and the MacArthur Causeway, as well as close proximity to the Brightline’s Miami Central Station, South Beach, and Miami International Airport (MIA). The building is steps from dozens of local restaurants, entertainment, and lifestyle amenities and has also achieved WELL Health-Safety and Energy Star ratings. Its unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and access to the Bayfront Park, alongside its amenities and services, create the ultimate workspace.

To learn more about the property, visit www.citigroupcenter.com.