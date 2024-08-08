SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (SurgNet), a Nashville-based Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) development and management company, has announced a partnership with Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center, a leading provider of gastrointestinal diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures in West Alabama.

Led by board-certified gastroenterologists Dr. AB Reddy, Dr. Rekha Khurana and Dr. Kartika Reddy, Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center has been a staple in the region for more than 40 years.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Dr. Reddy and the team at Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center,” said Chase Neal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SurgNet. “Dr. Reddy and his team have proudly and compassionately cared for members of the Tuscaloosa community for more than four decades, and we are honored to be able to share in the legacy he has established.”

Aimed at helping ASCs and physician partners realize their full business potential, SurgNet’s unique model leaves them poised to outpace an already-dynamic outpatient surgery market through acquisition.

The partnership adds yet another state to SurgNet’s ongoing portfolio expansion, marking a significant milestone for the company, which has shown a strong trajectory since its launch in 2022. Already in Ohio and Michigan, this bold move carves a pathway for the company’s further growth in the Southeast United States.

“Dr. Reddy has built an impeccable reputation in Tuscaloosa and we’re looking forward to partnering with him to advance care and the patient experience while also ensuring long-term sustainability for endoscopy services in the market,” said SurgNet Co-Founder, President and COO John D. Brock.

The deal closed on July 3, 2024. Dr. Reddy will continue to remain actively involved providing care and shaping the future of the center.

“Aligning with SurgNet has been an important step in securing the future of Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center,” said Dr. Reddy. “Not only was this the right time to explore a business relationship like this, SurgNet was the right partner. In tandem, we will work together to advance growth that furthers our commitment to clinical excellence and the highest quality of care for our community.”

About SurgNet Health Partners

SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (SurgNet) is an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) development and management company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. SurgNet was founded with funding from partners Fulcrum Equity Partners, Leavitt Equity Partners, and Harpeth Capital. The company is composed of leading industry experts specializing in clinical management, ASC operations and growth, and physician investor partnerships. Learn more at https://surgnethealthpartners.com/.