Reimagining Sustainability: Lasers4NetZero and NUBURU Lead Innovation in Industrial Laser Technology

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. ("NUBURU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BURU) a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with NUBURU and Lasers4NetZero, a visionary initiative dedicated to advancing sustainable practices.

Lasers4NetZero has entered into this partnership with NUBURU for the implementation of their transformative 42-month program, the Project Advisory Group of Lasers for Accelerated Net-zero Transition. This partnership signifies a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of environmentally conscious technologies.

The innovative training program initiated by Lasers4NetZero aims to cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking doctoral candidates specializing in laser material processing, artificial intelligence for quality control, advanced process simulation, and sustainability analysis for e-vehicles manufacturing. NUBURU's provision of Blue Lasers at the esteemed "WMG" facility at the University of Warwick underscores their commitment to driving technological innovation and sustainability in key industries.

Brian Knaley, CEO of NUBURU, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Lasers4NetZero represents a strategic alignment of our shared vision for sustainable technology advancements. Building upon our prior success with WMG and the upcoming partnership, we are poised to make significant strides in advancing laser technology for EV applications."

Acknowledging the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in driving industry transformation, NUBURU believes that they will be able to leverage insights from their recent AI partnership with NexGenAI to enhance their contributions to this innovative venture.

The Lasers4NetZero initiative has a clear mission to address the pressing need for reduced CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. By leveraging advanced laser technologies and cutting-edge scanning optics, the program aims to enhance efficiency, material utilization, and overall product quality, leading to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions in e-vehicle manufacturing.

With the global industrial laser systems market valued at $19.64 billion in 2022, estimates for the market's size in 2023 and beyond indicate significant growth potential. According to IMARC Group, the market reached $21.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a remarkable $40.4 billion by 2032. Moreover, the Industrial Lasers Market size is estimated at USD 6.06 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2029, reflecting a steady growth rate of 5.10% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Market trends and forecasts from reputable sources like IMARC Group and Mordor Intelligence underscore the evolving landscape of the industrial laser systems sector, highlighting the strategic opportunities presented by collaborations such as the alliance between Lasers4NetZero and NUBURU in driving sustainable technology advancement and industry innovation.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum, and other industrially essential metals. NUBURU's industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.NUBURU.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

