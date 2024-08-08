One Equity Partners Completes Sale of ORS Nasco

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm (“OEP” or “the Firm”), today announced that it has completed the sale of ORS Nasco (“ORS Nasco”), the Industrials business of ORS Medco (“ORS Medco”). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

ORS Nasco is a leading North American wholesale distributor of industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products. ORS Nasco’s product offering includes safety supplies, hand tools, welding supplies and adhesive products, and also offers a range of value-add services to customers. ORS Nasco serves the industrial, safety, welding and construction end markets through strategically located distribution centers.

During OEP’s ownership, the Firm executed on several value creation initiatives to drive both EBITDA growth and margin expansion. These initiatives included hiring a purpose-built management team, strengthening the go-to-market strategy and customer value proposition, and realigning talent initiatives and employee incentive structures to drive commercial excellence.

“We would like to sincerely thank the ORS Nasco management team, as our partnership enabled us to build a business that is well-positioned for continued growth and success with its new shareholders,” said Jamie Koven, Partner at One Equity Partners.

Following this transaction, ORS Medco’s remaining Transportation business continues to be part of OEP’s portfolio.

Jefferies acted as financial advisor to One Equity Partners on the transaction.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About ORS Nasco

ORS Nasco is a leading wholesaler of industrial MRO products in North America and offers customers access to over 200,000 SKUs of premium products from more than 600 brands. ORS Nasco operates strategically located distribution centers, serving rapidly growing distributors customers across the industrial, safety, welding and construction end markets. For more information, please visit www.orsnasco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.