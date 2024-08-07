Comcast Looks to Expand High-Speed Broadband Availability Through Massachusetts Broadband Institute Grant Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In continuing its long track record of investment and successful network expansions across Massachusetts, Comcast today announced it has submitted 91 applications in the second round of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Broadband Infrastructure Gap Networks Grant Program as administered by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI). The Program will fund the deployment of high-speed broadband to unserved or underserved locations in Massachusetts. If awarded, Comcast’s applications aim to connect the remaining homes and businesses in 91 communities to the company’s Xfinity network, which delivers gig speeds, world-class reliability, and the best WiFi experience in-and-out of the home over a robust fiber network.

“Comcast has a proven track record of connecting residents and businesses in the Commonwealth to reliable and fast Internet service and we look forward to partnering with MBI to further expand the Xfinity network to fully connect local communities,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “We have completed five broadband expansion projects in partnership with the MBI, connecting more than 3,000 homes and businesses since 2018. Endorsement by the MBI of the applications would build on the successful public-private partnership and connect more Massachusetts residents and businesses to the power of the Xfinity network.”

Throughout Massachusetts, Comcast has invested almost $909 million over the last three years in private capital to build, maintain and operate the Xfinity next generation network. This significant investment has enabled Comcast to expand its network capabilities and stay ahead of consumer demand, as the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet continues to grow in a significant way. The public-private partnership model, like MBI’s Grant Program, is necessary to reach the locations where the economics prevent private investment alone and the company has already received over 140 letters of support from local communities across the state for the applications.

“Comcast is an important company and crucial partner to all 15 towns on Cape Cod that rely heavily on Comcast’s infrastructure. Comcast’s robust broadband network continues to be integral to our community’s needs, and we appreciate Comcast’s commitment to Massachusetts,” said Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. “We supported Comcast’s application for funding through the Broadband Infrastructure Gap Networks Program which will enable much needed broadband service to unserved areas of Cape Cod and other parts of Massachusetts.”

“Fast and reliable broadband Internet is integral to our community,” said Gina-Louise Sciarra, Mayor of the City of Northampton. “We have been happy to partner with Comcast over the years as they have served our residents and businesses, investing in our city’s connectivity needs. We support Comcast’s Broadband Infrastructure Gap Networks Grant Program application and recommend they receive the funding needed to connect unserved residents within the City of Northampton.”

Through the first round of the Broadband Infrastructure Gap Networks Program, Comcast was awarded grants to connect unserved and underserved residents in Monson, Palmer and Ware, as well as communities in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Additionally, Comcast has expanded its network in partnership with the MBI in western Massachusetts connecting previously unserved homes and businesses and completed its first public-private partnership with the MBI in September 2018 enabling the launch of gigabit services in nine western Massachusetts towns. Since then, Comcast has completed four Last Mile projects, which included the towns of Montgomery and Worthington, in addition to recent projects in Tolland and Middlefield.

Comcast brings more than a state-of-the-art network that is fast, reliable, resilient and secure. Over the last three years, Comcast has provided $54.8 million in cash and in-kind charitable contributions to support 238 nonprofits across Massachusetts. The company has also installed 76 Lift Zones across the Commonwealth, providing free WiFi service to help these community centers promote digital learning. Lift Zones, which provide internet access on-the-go, complement our Internet Essentials program that provides in-home broadband connectivity. Lift Zones help students, veterans, and anyone who, for a variety of reasons (including homelessness, or housing insecurity issues), need somewhere to go during the day to connect to the Internet. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.