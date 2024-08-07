Apollon Financial Acquires DeHollander Financial Group, Strengthening South Carolina Operations

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Financial (“Apollon”) is pleased to announce the addition of the Greenville, South Carolina-based DeHollander Financial Group to its growing network of wealth management firms across the U.S.

Led by wealth management advisor and founder, Rob DeHollander, CFP®, AIF®, CRPC®, the DeHollander Financial team adds five new employees to Apollon’s already large South Carolina footprint. DeHollander has been a financial advisor for over 25 years and is passionate about retirement income planning, wealth management, estate planning, and managing retirement plans for businesses. Upon joining, Rob DeHollander will be doing business under the Apollon Financial name.

“Rob DeHollander and his team are committed to providing industry-leading service to their clients through a holistic and personalized approach to wealth management, something that the Apollon Financial team holds at the core of what we do,” said Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Holdings, the parent company for Apollon Financial and its affiliate Apollon Wealth Management. “We are glad to welcome them to the Apollon team and look forward to growing together.”

Joining DeHollander at Apollon Financial are:

Stephanie Donald - Operations Manager

Vicky Bryant - Relationship Manager

Michele Newton - Client Service Associate

Amy Young - Administrative Associate

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our clients with an even deeper level of support by tapping into a new pool of resources and expertise at Apollon Financial,” said DeHollander. “We are excited to continue to learn and grow with the Apollon team.”

Apollon Financial is an affiliate firm of Apollon Wealth Management, launched in 2018. For more information on Apollon Financial visit www.apollonfinancial.com.

About Apollon Financial

Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.