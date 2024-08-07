APOLLO and Peterson Rentals Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Peterson to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for residents across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

"APOLLO is excited to partner with Peterson, a company that sets the standard for exceptional rental communities," said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. "This collaboration will provide residents with easy access to tenant insurance, improving their peace of mind and overall living experience."

Peterson has built its stellar reputation around forging long-lasting relationships to create positive change in our communities. Starting with a single building in Vancouver, Peterson has expanded to numerous influential projects across North America with their drive to achieve excellence in every aspect of their business.

"Partnering with APOLLO Insurance is a significant step for Peterson Rental," said Andrew Charney, Director of Asset Management Residential. "APOLLO's commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions perfectly complements our mission to provide exceptional value to our tenants, ensuring their insurance needs are met efficiently and effectively."

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Peterson Rentals

Peterson Rentals prides itself in owning and managing rental housing for approximately 2500 residents in purpose-built rental properties. Bolstered by a dedicated property management team and many years of experience, Peterson Rentals prioritizes comfort, safety and quality tenant experiences. Peterson Rentals is working hard to deliver over 2000 more rental units to the GVA and Kelowna area, of which we plan to design and build with long term ownership and management in mind.