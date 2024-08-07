i2c Inc. and The Bank of Missouri Win Best Community Bank/Credit Union Modernization Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & PERRYVILLE, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, and The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) today announced their win at the Banking Tech Awards USA 2024 for Best Community Bank/Credit Union Modernization. This prestigious award celebrates the successful digital transformation initiatives implemented by TBOM, in collaboration with i2c.

TBOM’s project, developed with i2c, created a digital-first platform for deposit accounts, credit card accounts, loan accounts, and payment account openings for both consumer and commercial customers. This initiative combined TBOM’s credit and loan issuing expertise with i2c’s advanced processing capabilities to deliver a seamless, turnkey solution. The project integrated Visa and Mastercard services, MuleSoft middleware, Lexis Nexis for KYC/CIP, Finicity for account verification, and other essential services, creating a comprehensive user experience.

Highlights of the Award-Winning Project:

Comprehensive Integration: Combined TBOM's credit and loan issuing expertise with i2c’s processing capabilities to deliver digital-first deposit, credit card, loan, and payment accounts for consumer and commercial customers.

Combined TBOM's credit and loan issuing expertise with i2c’s processing capabilities to deliver digital-first deposit, credit card, loan, and payment accounts for consumer and commercial customers. Technology and Services: Integrated with Visa and Mastercard, MuleSoft middleware for customizable options, Lexis Nexis for KYC/CIP, Finicity for account verification, and Allpoint Network for ATM services.

Integrated with Visa and Mastercard, MuleSoft middleware for customizable options, Lexis Nexis for KYC/CIP, Finicity for account verification, and Allpoint Network for ATM services. Turnkey Solution: Provided a white-labeled and customizable platform enabling fintechs to go to market faster, including 24/7 call center services, fraud management, and compliance oversight.

"Receiving this prestigious award is a great honor and underscores our dedication to using advanced technology to expand financial access for businesses and individual consumers," said Shelia Moore, SVP of BaaS and Issuing Partnerships at TBOM. “Through our partnership with i2c, we have been able to offer innovative and efficient financial products that address the specific needs of our diverse customer base, ensuring they have the tools necessary to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

"It has been a true pleasure partnering with TBOM, and we commend them for this outstanding achievement," said Amir Wain, CEO of i2c Inc. "Our focus for over 20 years has been on delivering scalable, flexible banking and payment solutions that advance financial inclusion and economic development. Our unified banking and payments platform empowers clients like TBOM to offer secure, efficient, and personalized services to their customers."

Additionally, TBOM was a finalist in two other categories: Best Bank and Fintech Partnership and Best Digital Initiative.

In January this year, the bank and i2c Inc. announced a strategic alliance to implement i2c’s unified banking and payments platform at TBOM to offer a full suite of digital financial products and services to consumers and businesses alike.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

About The Bank of Missouri

The Bank of Missouri offers a variety of personal and business deposit and lending solutions including checking accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts (HSAs), mortgages, auto loans, business loans, SBA loans and much more. Bank online or on your phone and visit one of our 28 convenient locations across Missouri.

With more than 130 years’ experience providing community-focused financial security, The Bank of Missouri stands strong as an independent community bank. Big enough to accommodate nearly any financial need, yet focused on providing every customer the personal treatment they deserve, we help our customers Live Well, Bank Well.