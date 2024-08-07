From the Farm to the Frosty®: Palantir and Wendy’s Partner on AI and Supply Chain Digitalization

DENVER & DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, and Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op (QSCC) today announced they have partnered to accelerate digital transformation, AI adoption and operational decision making across the Co-op.

This partnership will bring QSCC towards a fully integrated Supply Chain Network with opportunities for AI-driven, automated workflows as well as a future Wendy’s connected ecosystem of suppliers, distributors and restaurants. The cost savings and efficiencies from transforming QSCC into a digital forward company will benefit all Wendy’s operators it serves. QSCC, the second largest purchasing cooperative in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, services Wendy’s more than 6,400 restaurants in the United States and Canada.

At first, QSCC will be moving onto Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to improve the scale and speed of decision-making across the Co-op. The platform is designed to connect disparate data sources into a single common operating picture, enabling both technical and non-technical users to quickly make decisions, evaluate their efficacy, and custom build modular applications.

In a second phase, QSCC will be using Palantir AIP for supply chain management and waste prevention, including Dynamic Inventory Management, Variance and Gain Information for Restaurants, and Demand Deviation and Allocation. Palantir’s software enables organizations to bring the power of large-language models and other cutting-edge AI to their enterprise networks, private data, and core operations - with maximum security and trust - to help generate cost savings and efficiencies across the supply chain.

“Together with Palantir, we’re unlocking the inherent power of the supply chain ecosystem to drive new and compelling sales and operating efficiencies that will provide Wendy’s with a distinctive edge in the industry,” said Pete Suerken, QSCC President and CEO. “The sophisticated and nimble AI-powered planning and fulfillment system we’re developing will serve as the cornerstone for our state-of-the-art interconnected network.”

“We’re proud to partner with Wendy’s QSCC and support the Co-op’s digital transformation for the benefit of restaurant operators, suppliers and distributors alike,” said Ted Mabrey, Head of Global Commercial at Palantir. “Our AI operating system powers many of America’s most important companies, giving them a technology-driven competitive advantage, and we are excited to continue to grow in the QSR sector with this iconic brand and an ambitious vision.”

Forward-leaning technology and data science are integral to how Wendy’s runs its business and serves its customers. This includes using generative AI to reimagine the drive-thru experience with its FreshAI platform designed to enhance the customer and crew experience by automating the ordering process.

Palantir has partnerships across the food industry and a proven track record of helping customers improve their operations and supply chains with AI.

ABOUT PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world’s most important organizations solve their most difficult problems by delivering the foundational software of tomorrow, today. https://www.palantir.com.

ABOUT QUALITY SUPPLY CHAIN CO-OP

Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. (QSCC) was founded in 2010 and is the independent purchasing cooperative for the Wendy’s® System based in Dublin, Ohio. QSCC is the second-largest purchasing cooperative in the quick-service restaurant industry with nearly $4 billion in buying power and supports more than 6,000 Wendy’s restaurants in the United States and Canada. To learn more about QSCC and how to become a supplier or distribution partner, visit www.wqscc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WENDY'S

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise