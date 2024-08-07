KUBRA to Elevate Cayenta's Billing, Payment, and Customer Communications Experience Through Strategic Partnership

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA and Cayenta have partnered to revolutionize utility customer experience management by integrating KUBRA’s suite of innovative customer experience management solutions alongside Cayenta’s robust (CIS) solution. The partnership allows Cayenta to further enhance the utility customer experience by integrating six innovative tools: KUBRA iMail™, KUBRA EZ-PAY®, KUBRA MyHQ™, Notifi®, Storm Center™, and IncidentWatch™. With these solutions, Cayenta can enhance the utility customer experience by delivering streamlined bill production, payment processing, and customer communications solutions for a more convenient, intuitive user experience.

“Our collaboration with KUBRA significantly advances our commitment to elevating utility customer satisfaction and meeting evolving customer preferences,” said Jeremy Schultz, VP, Sales and Marketing at Cayenta. “By merging KUBRA’s innovative services with our CIS software solution, we are enabling utilities to upgrade their service offerings and meet the changing expectations of their customers.”

Here are some of the features and benefits offered by these cutting-edge solutions.

Elevated Billing and Payment Services: KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ offer Cayenta clients the ability to provide enhanced payment options and the convenience of a centralized portal for all interactions. Utility customers can expect quick and secure payments in digital, voice, or in-person payment channels, and the ability to set up billing and payment notifications from any device. Multilingual support caters to diverse customer bases. Recent data from KUBRA’s Utility Consumer Billing and Payments Report underscores the importance of offering diverse payment options, with mobile apps being the preferred method at 53%, followed by utility websites at 46%, and bank websites at 37%, indicating customers’ desire for versatile and convenient payment solutions.

KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ offer Cayenta clients the ability to provide enhanced payment options and the convenience of a centralized portal for all interactions. Utility customers can expect quick and secure payments in digital, voice, or in-person payment channels, and the ability to set up billing and payment notifications from any device. Multilingual support caters to diverse customer bases. Recent data from KUBRA’s Utility Consumer Billing and Payments Report underscores the importance of offering diverse payment options, with mobile apps being the preferred method at 53%, followed by utility websites at 46%, and bank websites at 37%, indicating customers’ desire for versatile and convenient payment solutions. Comprehensive Document Print & Mail Solutions : KUBRA iMail offers high-speed simplex or duplex full-color printing, folding, and insertion, as well as complete mail finishing and postal services. Web-based tools provide advanced tracking and management, ensuring efficiency and precision with an integrated approach.

: KUBRA iMail offers high-speed simplex or duplex full-color printing, folding, and insertion, as well as complete mail finishing and postal services. Web-based tools provide advanced tracking and management, ensuring efficiency and precision with an integrated approach. Utility Outage Map & Reporting Tools: KUBRA outage maps provide real-time information on estimated restoration times, outage causes, affected customers, and crew status while allowing easy reporting of infrastructure issues.

“Cayenta joined the KUBRA Partner Network as an innovation partner that values customer experience as a critical factor shaping consumer behavior, much like we do,” said Mark Visic, Senior Vice President of Business Development and M&A at KUBRA. “We’ve designed our omni-channel billing, payment, and customer communications solutions not just to streamline and simplify billing and payments but also to help enrich the overall experience and satisfaction for Cayenta’s clients.”

For partnership inquiries, please contact KUBRA here.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Cayenta

Cayenta, part of the Harris Computer family, has provided CIS and ERP technology for more than 40 years. The company specializes in Customer Information Systems (CIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for the utility industry and municipalities. Cayenta proudly develops, implements and supports our highly flexible software solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.cayenta.com/.