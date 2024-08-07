Orion Group Partners with Leading Industrial and Commercial HVAC Service Provider, PDM Group

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with PDM Group (“PDM”), an HVAC service provider based in New Jersey. Orion builds national providers by partnering with exceptional field service businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. PDM joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”) and will be partnering with G.E. Mechanical (“G.E.), an Astra company providing HVAC and plumbing service to commercial customers in the Northeast, to further expand the team’s service area.

PDM provides high-quality heating, air conditioning, and ventilation services to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the East Coast. Dedicated to quickly resolving customer needs, PDM’s team of expert technicians specialize in preventative maintenance, emergency repair, and installations. Founded in 2000 by Dennis Mundy and Pete Morris, PDM will be led by G.E. President, Rob Cain.

“PDM Group has always been my passion, and with the help of intelligent, dedicated partners and a fantastic team, we have built a great company,” said Dennis Mundy, current PDM Director of Sales. “This new partnership brings unlimited opportunities for sales and growth. The relationship has been wonderful for our entire company: our strategy and values align perfectly with the Orion, Astra, and G.E. teams. We all agree it’s people first, whether that be our customers or our employees. I couldn’t have asked for a better partnership to take both of our companies to new heights.”

“We have built a winning team within PDM Group over the last several years with the goal of expanding our customer base and geographic reach beyond the New Jersey area,” said John Richards, PDM VP of Finance. “The new support achieved with the Orion, Astra, and G.E. partnership will support our expansion and provide additional services to our customers. With everyone focusing on customer service and quality workmanship, we want to be the only call our customers need to make. We are excited to join the Astra team and to add to the synergy among its partner companies.”

“I am excited to work with a company that shares the same values and passion to provide the highest quality of service to all of our customers,” said Rob Cain. “From the moment I met John and Dennis, I could tell they were great people, and that generally means they have great team members and great customers. After three months of working with them and having sat down with all of their team members, I can say factually that is true, and I am excited for what the future holds. With the expanded footprint of G.E. Mechanical and the combined knowledge of the senior PDM technicians, I believe our opportunities are endless.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About PDM Group

PDM Group provides HVAC maintenance, installation, and emergency repair services to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the Tri-State Area and beyond. As a leading, trusted provider, PDM is dedicated to delivering quality service to meet all customer needs. For more information, please visit hvacnj.com.