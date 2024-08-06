S&P Global and Accenture Partner to Enable Customers and Employees to Harness the Full Potential of Generative AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have formed a strategic collaboration to fuel generative AI (gen AI) innovation across the financial services industry. The collaboration includes initiatives to empower customers and S&P Global’s workforce to adopt and innovate with gen AI at scale. S&P Global is equipping all 35,000 of its employees with the necessary skills to leverage this transformative technology through a comprehensive gen AI learning program that will be rolled out in August. The companies also plan to work together to enhance AI development and benchmarking solutions for the financial services industry.

The learning program will leverage services from Accenture LearnVantage, including curated and customized content to drive AI fluency for S&P Global’s workforce. It will help S&P Global effectively address the industry’s evolving talent requirements and empower employees at all levels to leverage the advantages of gen AI.

Beyond the AI learning initiative, the companies also plan to enhance AI development and benchmarking throughout the financial services industry. The collaboration will bring together Accenture's Foundation Model Services, which help companies manage and scale large language models (LLMs), with S&P AI Benchmarks by Kensho, a solution that evaluates LLMs’ performance for financial and quantitative use cases. Customers can use Accenture’s proprietary gen AI “switchboard” to select and customize models based on the business context or use case, as well as its managed services for finetuning and prompt engineering. They will also have access to S&P AI Benchmarks to evaluate the AI model’s performance and ability to solve complex financial queries via S&P Global’s standardized and transparent third-party verification. This collaboration will enable banks, insurers, and capital markets firms to strengthen the performance and efficacy of their solutions while ensuring that responsible AI is built into every use.

“AI is for everyone, and at S&P Global, we want to empower our people and our customers to adopt, build and innovate with gen AI,” said Bhavesh Dayalji, S&P Global’s chief AI officer. “Gen AI will continue to transform the financial services industry, enhancing our day-to-day work and our customer interactions. We are partnering with Accenture to ensure that our people and our customers are not only prepared for the gen AI transformation, but are ready to lead it.”

"We are excited to work alongside S&P Global to deliver innovative solutions that will drive the future of gen AI learning and benchmarking,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. “An AI-ready workforce that can effectively deploy and scale the technology simply does not exist today — it must be created. Leaders like S&P Global are taking the right steps to train and upskill their people and reinvent themselves for the era of gen AI.”

