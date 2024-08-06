VSee Health and Stand Together Partner to Launch Aimee Telehealth Service

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE), a provider of comprehensive telehealth services that customize workflow streams and enhance patient care, announced today the launch of its Aimee telehealth service in Wichita, Kansas, in partnership with Stand Together.

Aimee is an innovative virtual healthcare, labs, and prescription drug service that patients can access whether or not they have health insurance. Working In collaboration with local community centers, Aimee offers a robust telehealth service that transforms numerous community organizations into centers of care. These centers provide virtual urgent care, primary care, and medical weight loss with exercise programs to help improve the health of residents throughout Wichita’s communities.

“Healthcare is becoming an ever-larger burden to the individual and our communities in terms of both cost and access,” said Milton Chen, Ph.D., co-CEO of VSee Health. “We are proud to work with Stand Together to expand access to affordable care, initially in Wichita. Our telehealth software that powers Aimee is robust and modular in a way that seamlessly integrates with local community centers and empowers their members to take charge of their health.”

Improving Access to Affordable, Personalized Healthcare

The collaboration between Stand Together, VSee Health, and local communities aims to address critical gaps in healthcare, particularly in underserved communities. By providing low-cost access to medical professionals, prescription medications, and labs, this initiative seeks to improve health outcomes, narrow healthcare disparities, and support the overall well-being of individuals and families.

Aimee will be available for a monthly price of just $4.99. Patients can make a virtual urgent care appointment for only $9.99. In addition, virtual primary care appointments through Aimee are just $29.99, which is less than the co-pays most health insurers charge for primary care visits.

“We are thrilled to partner with VSee Health to launch the Aimee service, an innovative resource that we believe will significantly expand access to affordable and personalized healthcare for communities in need,” said Derek Johnson, Senior Vice President of Stand Together. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering individuals to take control over their healthcare so they can live longer, healthier lives.”

Aimee was officially launched on July 13th at a local community event in Wichita along with a demonstration of the service, highlighting its capabilities and the positive impact it is intended to have on the community. In attendance were representatives from Stand Together, VSee Health, and local community leaders.

