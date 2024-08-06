11:11 Systems Launches Managed Connectivity Solution For AWS Direct Connect

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the availability of 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect. This new offering is available in AWS Marketplace and provides fully managed, last-mile connectivity solutions that solve bandwidth, latency and security issues for cloud customers. Managed last-mile coupled with direct connectivity to AWS Direct Connect— either through a dedicated connection or virtual overlay — allows customers to optimize network traffic to and from Amazon Web Services (AWS), safely and securely.

Connectivity issues are still a barrier for organizations that want to migrate workloads to the cloud. Creating secure connections, identifying suitable carriers and ensuring predictable performance through proper bandwidth are challenges many organizations still grapple with in designing optimal IT environments for their businesses.

“As more geographically distributed organizations take advantage of AWS, the last-mile connection becomes the critical link to an organization’s ecosystem,” Justin Giardina, CTO, 11:11 Systems. “By working with AWS, we offer customers a turnkey, fully managed, carrier-agnostic solution that can quickly address critical connectivity complications through flexible on-ramp options, such as circuits and SD-WAN.”

With 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect, customers benefit from multiple options for last-mile connectivity especially in difficult to reach locations where existing connectivity speeds are not optimal. 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect includes managed SD-WAN, last-mile circuits and AWS Direct Connect, providing secure and reliable connectivity to AWS. Powered by 11:11’s global backbone and managed under a single management and monitoring platform, this new solution also simplifies billing with its availability in AWS Marketplace, consolidating service purchases into a single invoice and includes 11:11 Systems’ 24x7x365 support.

Key 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect features and functionality include:

Carrier Agnostic - 11:11’s carrier-agnostic model provides the ability to quickly quote from a large network of carriers best suited to meet a customer’s specific requirements.

- 11:11’s carrier-agnostic model provides the ability to quickly quote from a large network of carriers best suited to meet a customer’s specific requirements. S ecure Connectivity - Choose between a SD-WAN overlay with a Hosted or Dedicated AWS Direct Connect port.

- Choose between a SD-WAN overlay with a Hosted or Dedicated AWS Direct Connect port. Simplified Billing – AWS Marketplace purchases are integrated with a customer’s AWS billing, consolidating all AWS services and AWS Marketplace purchases into a single invoice and simplifying expense tracking and management.

– AWS Marketplace purchases are integrated with a customer’s AWS billing, consolidating all AWS services and AWS Marketplace purchases into a single invoice and simplifying expense tracking and management. End-to-End Management - 11:11 has the unique ability to provide end-to-end management of both the AWS connection as well the on-premises connectivity. This includes providing customer-accessible performance metrics, ensuring comprehensive transparency and enabling clients to monitor their network performance effectively.

- 11:11 has the unique ability to provide end-to-end management of both the AWS connection as well the on-premises connectivity. This includes providing customer-accessible performance metrics, ensuring comprehensive transparency and enabling clients to monitor their network performance effectively. Comprehensive Support - 24x7x365 support included, along with our 100% uptime service-level agreement.

Learn more about 11:11 Solutions for AWS here.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.