PennDOT Contracts with Bentley Systems to Advance Project Delivery

Left to right: Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., Chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee; Rep. Matthew Bradford, Majority Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll; and Bentley Systems’ Executive Chair Greg Bentley discuss transportation infrastructure during an event at Bentley Systems’ headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it has been selected as part of a multi-award Request for Proposal by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for state-wide civil design solutions. The contract award extends Bentley’s long-standing relationship with PennDOT to advance project delivery. PennDOT has transitioned to Bentley’s OpenRoads 3D design software and ProjectWise for CADD data management to support roadway, bridge, drainage, traffic, and geotechnical engineering.

The acceleration of infrastructure projects with federal funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is challenging DOTs and their engineering firm ecosystems to expand capacity, including through purposeful inclusion of smaller business enterprises. In the new PennDOT contract, Bentley has proudly partnered with Pennsylvania firms Cedarville Engineering Group, llc (CEG) of Pottstown and Honor Engineer Company of Harrisburg.

Kelly Barber, P.E., Chief of the Engineering Automation and Services Division, PennDOT said, “ As the Department moves toward being platform inclusive, we are looking forward to the opportunities advancing technologies will bring to the Department and our business partners, now and into the future.”

In a recent visit to Bentley’s corporate headquarters, Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation, noted PennDOT’s leadership in embracing digital capabilities, including the advances made by Bentley Systems, to improve project delivery. Joining Secretary Carroll were PennDOT’s Acting Chief Executive Christine Spangler; Corey Pellington, Deputy Secretary for Administration; and Mike Rebert, Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration; Rep. Matthew Bradford, Majority Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; and Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., Chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee.

