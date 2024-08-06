Lyten and AEVEX Partner to Power Unmanned Aerial Systems with US Manufactured Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and global leader in Lithium-Sulfur battery technology, and AEVEX Aerospace, a US leader in airborne intelligence solutions, today announced they have established a partnership to demonstrate, manufacture and deliver unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) powered by Lithium-Sulfur batteries. The partnership’s goal is to deliver lighter-weight and longer-range UAVs that are also the first to be fully compliant with the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act’s (NDAA) domestic battery sourcing restrictions.

AEVEX is a leader in cutting-edge manned and unmanned systems and services for a wide range of government and commercial customers. AEVEX’s expertise includes designing, developing, and deploying unmanned systems that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Their UAVs are renowned for their durability, advanced technology integration, and mission-specific adaptability, making them the preferred choice for complex global operations.

Lyten manufactures Lithium-Sulfur battery cells in pouch and cylindrical formats (2170 and 18650) and is currently shipping cells from its San Jose, CA facility for customer evaluation. Lyten Lithium-Sulfur’s high energy density and light weight enables their use in a wide range of industries, including automotive, space, aerospace, UAVs, micromobility, defense, and consumer electronics. Critically, these cells use locally sourced raw materials and are manufactured in the US, making them fully compliant with the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2024 NDAA, and not subject to Section 301 Tariffs on electric vehicles, batteries, and critical minerals imported from China. In July, Lyten was included on the Silicon Valley Defense Group’s NATSEC100, for the second year, as the only battery company in the list of top national security technologies.

In December 2023, US Congress passed the 2024 NDAA, which prohibits the US Department of Defense (DoD) from procuring batteries or battery components after October 2027 from Chinese manufacturers.

“From day one we have been developing our Lithium-Sulfur batteries to unlock mass market electrification,” said Dan Cook, Lyten CEO and Co-Founder. “That means higher energy density, lighter weight batteries using abundantly available, low-cost raw materials that can be manufactured in the US and Europe using existing manufacturing infrastructure. We are encouraged to see the US Government recognize the importance of a domestic battery industry and create policies that support this vision.”

AEVEX produces a wide variety of unmanned aerial systems in use by the US government and around the world today. “Good policy should foster innovative solutions, and that is what AEVEX and Lyten’s partnership represents,” stated Brian Raduenz, Chief Executive Officer at AEVEX. “We are not just becoming the first defense contractor to fully meet the words and intent of Congress’s 2024 NDAA mandate—we’re doing it in a manner that results in a better performing and safer UAV.”

AEVEX and Lyten have already begun integration work and are targeting the first delivery of UAVs powered by Lyten Lithium-Sulfur batteries by the end of 2024.

About Lyten

Lyten, founded in 2015, is a supermaterial applications company that has received >$425M in investment from companies including Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Walbridge, and the European Investment Fund. Lyten’s proprietary processes permanently sequester carbon from methane in the form of 3D Graphene and utilize the tunable supermaterial to develop decarbonizing applications. Lyten is currently commercializing next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries for use in the automotive, aerospace, defense, and other markets; a next-generation polymer composite that can reduce the amount of plastic used by up to half while maintaining structural and impact strength; and next-generation sensors that significantly increase detection sensitivity and selectivity for use in automotive, industrial, health, and supply chain applications.

The company lists more than 415 patents granted or pending and is currently manufacturing Lyten 3D Graphene material and its applications in San Jose, California. Lyten was awarded Fast Company’s #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America’s Top Green Technology Companies by Time, both in 2024.

About AEVEX

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. The company's capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). Additionally, AEVEX offers custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification & certification, sensor integration & sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Murrieta, California, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.