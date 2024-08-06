Pagaya Announces New Lending Partnership with OneMain Financial

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (the “Company” or “Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, and OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) ("OneMain"), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today announced a new partnership.

Pagaya’s proprietary, AI-driven lending technology enables fintechs, banks, and other loan originators to provide broader credit access for their customers. Through this partnership, OneMain’s auto lending business will leverage Pagaya’s technology to support the company’s ability to serve more qualified customers that are outside its existing credit criteria. The two firms are also working to expand their partnership towards a broader enterprise agreement.

“ We're thrilled to partner with OneMain as we continue to expand our lending products and grow our partner network,” said Sanjiv Das, President of Pagaya Technologies. “ This partnership represents our continued commitment to helping the country’s largest lenders provide more financial opportunity to their customers with our tech-enabled lending solution.”

“ Our partnership with Pagaya allows us to continue to serve hardworking Americans by furthering access to auto loans,” said Micah Conrad, COO of OneMain. “ We look forward to working toward a broader enterprise partnership with Pagaya.”

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,300 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.