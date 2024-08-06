TurningPoint Energy on Track to Exceed its Community Solar Development and Community Investment Goals in Illinois

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurningPoint Energy (TPE), a renewable energy company focused on community solar development, issued an update today on its commitment to expand community solar in the State of Illinois.

In July 2022, TurningPoint Energy announced plans to develop more than 40 community solar projects in Illinois over the coming years with an aggregate value of over $500MM that will provide enough community solar bill credits to support over 45,000 Illinois homes each year. By June 2024, TPE had already met its initial target, and is on track to substantially exceed this goal over the next five years.

In conjunction with its community solar project development goal for the state, TPE also committed to contribute over $500,000 in charitable and community investment to local Illinois community organizations. TPE is on track to surpass this goal as well, with over $725,500 committed or given to date.

The company’s community investment efforts support local community assistance and educational initiatives such as the United Way of Livingston County and student innovation and environmental stewardship programs at the Pontiac Township High School District 90.

TPE’s $20,000 donation to the United Way of Livingston County will support its mission to improve life for financially struggling essential workforce and community members earning just above the poverty level as part of its local Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) program.

"This funding comes at a time when we have experienced the greatest need to date from hardworking local residents and families who still struggle to survive," said Deb Howard, Executive Director of the United Way of Livingston County. "TurningPoint Energy's donation will enable us to support up 40 ALICE program families with housing or other much needed assistance."

TPE’s $15,000 donation to Pontiac Township High School District 90 will support two programs: Celebrating High School Innovators (CHSI) and Operation Endangered Species (OES).

CHSI first began in 2012 and endeavors to identify, foster, and engage the best and brightest students across the globe and offer them a platform to showcase their ingenuity.

“Students today can do more than anyone can imagine,” said Paul Ritter, Director and Co-Founder of CHSI. “These funds allow us to prepare these exceptional students by fostering their passion and innovation, as well as providing them with the necessary tools to elevate them to a whole new plane and have a positive local, national, and even global impact now. Having TurningPoint Energy as a corporate community partner for this program will increase our reach and give more students the opportunity to achieve their true brilliance with the support of CHSI.”

Through OES, students learn about habitat restoration, climate change, and environmental stewardship through hands-on intervention efforts to reintroduce Illinois endangered species. Formed in 2008 by a group of Pontiac Township High School District 90 students, OES collaborates with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, as well as numerous high schools, junior high and elementary schools to provide students interactive learning opportunities with endangered species.

"We appreciate TurningPoint Energy's contribution to Operation Endangered Species," said Cal Hackler, OES Assistant Director. "This donation will support our efforts to provide what our teachers strive for: impactful, hands-on learning beyond the traditional classroom setting that expands students' awareness of both the environment around them, as well as how they fit into that environment. The funding also supports our staff by providing them with tools to engage their students in cross-curricular instruction."

In September 2021, Illinois substantially expanded its community solar program when Governor JB Pritzker signed into law S.B. 2408, The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The comprehensive renewable bill created a pathway to 100% clean energy in the State by 2050, including expanding community solar for the benefit of local homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and other organizations.

“As a proud sponsor of CEJA, which paved the way for expanding community solar in Illinois, I am thrilled to see our vision becoming a reality,” said Illinois House Leader Marcus C. Evans, Jr., the primary House sponsor of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. “This $500 million worth of solar developments not only bolsters our economy, but also creates good-paying jobs with more equitable access for historically underserved communities. As we harness the power of the sun, we’re not just meeting our climate goals; we’re also empowering our citizens, and I’m grateful to our partners like TurningPoint Energy for helping us transform our energy economy.”

Over the past two years, TurningPoint Energy’s Midwest team has engaged with landowners interested in leasing or selling their property for solar development, communities willing to support clean energy projects, and local partners to help see these portfolios to fruition. TPE could not have made any of this possible without the leadership of legislative champions like House Leader Evans and Governor Pritzker.

“These projects will meaningfully support Illinois’s climate, equity, and workforce development goals. They will benefit local communities by providing clean energy access at a savings, increased tax revenue for communities, long-term income for landowners who host solar projects, and impactful investment in local charitable and community organizations,” said Salar Naini, President of TurningPoint Energy. “We are honored to support organizations and educational initiatives like the United Way of Livingston County, CHSI, and OES. TPE and its partners look forward to investing in many more organizations that align with the goals of CEJA across Illinois.”

TPE is also committed to contributing to Illinois’s tourism revenue; the company is hosting its semi-annual company meeting in the state this month.

