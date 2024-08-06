The AZEK Company Enters Long-term Partnership with Doman Building Materials to Expand Distribution of TimberTech® Decking in Canada

CHICAGO & VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK"), a leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, is pleased to announce a long-term distribution partnership with Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSX: DBM) (“Doman”), a premier Canadian distributor. This strategic partnership will expand the availability of AZEK’s TimberTech brand of decking products to customers across Canada.

Under this agreement, Doman will distribute TimberTech decking, known for its unparalleled performance, innovative technology, premium aesthetics and top-rated fire resistance. This partnership aligns with AZEK’s commitment to expanding its market presence and providing Canadian customers with high-performance, environmentally sustainable decking solutions made from up to 85% recycled waste and scrap material.

Doman has a longstanding relationship with AZEK in both the U.S. and Canada, having successfully distributed products under the TimberTech and AZEK Exteriors brands in the U.S., as well as AZEK’s Versatex® brand of trim, moulding and siding products in Canada for several years. Doman’s extensive distribution network and industry expertise make them an ideal partner for AZEK.

“We are thrilled to partner with Doman, a company that shares our dedication to service, quality and success,” said Jonathan Skelly, President of Residential and Commercial for AZEK. “This collaboration positions us to meet the growing demand for TimberTech decking products and will allow us to better serve the Canadian market in 2025 and beyond.”

This multi-year distribution agreement will take effect on January 1, 2025. Together, the companies aim to deliver exceptional value and service to their customers.

For more information on TimberTech, visit TimberTech.com.

For more information on Doman Building Products, visit Domanbm.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure® pergolas. Consistently awarded and recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality, aesthetics and sustainability, our products are made from up to 85% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA Today, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and U.S. News and World Report, and a winner of the 2024 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas.

About Doman Building Materials

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM. As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and select locations across the United States. Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities; headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands. The Company’s Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.