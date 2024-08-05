Bain Capital Signs 378,000 Square Foot Renewal & Expansion at BXP’s 200 Clarendon Street in Boston

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that it signed an approximately 378,000 square foot lease renewal and expansion with Bain Capital at 200 Clarendon Street in Boston, Massachusetts.

200 Clarendon Street, located in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, is New England’s tallest building. The 1.7 million square foot landmark premier workplace tower offers 360° views of Boston and the surrounding areas through floor to ceiling windows. Opening in 2025, the 200 Club will be available exclusively to clients within the building. The 200 Club will offer a curated hospitality and wellness experience featuring elevated fitness, conference, and lounge options, designed to enhance productivity and well-being.

About BXP

BXP, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of June 30, 2024, BXP’s portfolio, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, totaled 53.5 million square feet and 186 properties, with ten properties under construction or redevelopment. For more information, visit www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.