Chili’s® Grill & Bar Partners With Ziosk to Enhance Guest Experience at the Table

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziosk, the pioneer of pay-at-the-table and a leading restaurant ordering and payment platform, today announced its partnership with Chili’s Grill & Bar, the renowned casual dining restaurant brand known for making every dining occasion feel like a celebration. Through this partnership, Chili’s has rolled out Ziosk tablets to more than 1,100 locations to simplify the payment process and delight guests with an enhanced experience.

Ziosk’s innovative pay-at-the-table solution eliminates the wait time associated with paying the bill, providing a frictionless, secure process that drives loyalty and charity program participation and optimizes service. With a 90% adoption rate, pay-at-the-table is a reliable way to empower guests and offer more convenience.

“Today’s casual dining industry is as competitive as ever, and Chili’s continues to lead in team member and guest satisfaction,” said Rhonda Levene, Ziosk CEO. “We are thrilled to return to Chili’s nationwide, giving guests the gift of time. We are committed to being a strategic partner in Chili’s success, driving operational excellence and delivering an unparalleled dining experience.”

Chili’s is also utilizing Ziosk’s loyalty capabilities to increase guest engagement and enrollment in the My Chili’s Rewards® program. Guests may also enjoy Ziosk’s premium games and entertainment that are intended to spark conversations and promote memorable moments around the table. Additionally, Ziosk provides Chili’s access to AI-powered analytics of post-dining surveys, and other interactive features, generating actionable insights that enable Chili’s team members to continuously make refinements and ultimately deliver a heightened version of “ChiliHead” hospitality.

“We are proud to partner with Ziosk and provide a solution designed to improve both the team member and guest experience at Chili’s,” said Brinker Chief Supply Chain Officer James Butler. “Beyond the in-person touchpoints of saving guests’ time, simplifying the payment process and even having fun while playing games, Ziosk provides us the tools to constantly improve as a brand and gives us more opportunities to make everyone feel special.”

The decision to expand Ziosk nationally follows Chili’s successful pilot, affirming Ziosk’s pivotal role in Chili’s strategic growth and commitment to industry-leading value.

Ziosk and Chili’s share a goal of providing a great time with convenience, value, and community at the heart of their dining experience. In that pursuit, both brands are committed to innovating together on smart solutions that put the guest first and ensure they’ll come back for more.

To learn more about Ziosk’s capabilities, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About Ziosk

Ziosk, the original pay-at-the-table platform, is a leading partner for restaurant ordering and payment systems. Its cutting-edge cloud-based software and innovative technology enable restaurants to optimize the guest experience and improve operational efficiency. Ziosk's suite of solutions includes the Ziosk Mini, Ziosk Drop and Pay™, Ziosk PRO Server Tablet, and DigitSite, and are available in restaurants nationwide. Based in Dallas, the company currently engages more than one million guests per day and has processed over $23 billion in transactions on the platform. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About Brinker

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy®, and the It's Just Wings® virtual brand. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises nearly 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 27 other countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com.