Elevance Health’s Whole Health Index Demonstrates Opportunity to Improve Health

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Whole Health Index (WHI), created by Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) physicians, data scientists, and researchers, is a first-of-its-kind assessment of health. Using a scale of 0 to 100, the WHI can evaluate a person or group’s relative health over time and assess the physical, behavioral, and social factors that influence it.
“Understanding a person’s overall health enables tailored solutions that drive positive health outcomes,” said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, Elevance Health Chief Health Officer. “We created the Whole Health Index to help assess health holistically, looking at its most powerful drivers. By establishing a credible measurement of individual and community health, we can inform programs and services that advance greater health and health equity.”
The WHI uses more than 90 data points that fall into broad categories of physical, behavioral, and social health. These data points range from food insecurity, transportation accessibility, and housing instability to preventative dental exams, immunizations, and treatment for mental health outcomes. Learn more about the WHI methodology.
Elevance Health recently provided access to WHI data from a subset of employer health plan members starting with two states, Missouri and Virginia. WHI data is accessible at the county level and always de-identified.
