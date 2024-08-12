Elevance Health’s Whole Health Index Demonstrates Opportunity to Improve Health

Whole Health Index (WHI) creates a factual, objective, numerical calculation for each person. This makes it possible to measure the success of strategies designed to foster whole health and advance health equity. Domains are weighted in alignment with the National Academy of Medicine’s Vital Signs framework. Elevance Health placed factors related to physical and behavioral health (i.e. 'global health' and 'clinical quality') into the ‘physical drivers’ (PD) portion of the assessment. Elevance Health included factors related to social health into the ‘social drivers’ (SD) portion of the assessment. Together, these make up the overall WHI, but each driver could also be evaluated separately. This makes it possible to see whether the overall WHI is more heavily influenced by one set of factors. (Graphic: Elevance Health)

To improve health, it should be measured holistically. Until now, the healthcare industry has been limited to measurements for physical health, and in recent years, behavioral health. What has been missing is a measure of the social factors that contribute to our health and the health of our communities. This is why Elevance Health developed the Whole Health Index. (Graphic: Elevance Health)

Here are a few examples that illustrate how Elevance Health-affiliated plans can use community-level Whole Health Index data to help the individual members the health plans serve. The images provided are illustrative only, not depicting real individuals. (Graphic: Elevance Health)

In an interview regarding the Whole Health Index, Monica Schmude, President, Elevance Health-affiliated plan in Virginia, says "I believe healthcare is local, and no other company is better positioned to help improve health outcomes in our local communities than we are. Our employer customers and members trust our affiliated health plans to partner with healthcare systems locally to provide access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Our whole health approach is bridging the clinical-social health gap by addressing financial stability, food insecurity, education, community support, and healthcare access. With our industry’s advancements and Elevance Health’s initiative, we are tackling these challenges and improving health for all, one person at a time."

The Whole Health Index (WHI) offers the ability to measure whole health. Created by Elevance Health physicians, data scientists, and researchers, it is a first-of-its kind assessment of individual health. Using a scale of 0 to 100, the WHI can evaluate a person or group’s relative health over time and assess the physical, behavioral, and social factors that influence it.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Whole Health Index (WHI), created by Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) physicians, data scientists, and researchers, is a first-of-its-kind assessment of health. Using a scale of 0 to 100, the WHI can evaluate a person or group’s relative health over time and assess the physical, behavioral, and social factors that influence it.

“Understanding a person’s overall health enables tailored solutions that drive positive health outcomes,” said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, Elevance Health Chief Health Officer. “We created the Whole Health Index to help assess health holistically, looking at its most powerful drivers. By establishing a credible measurement of individual and community health, we can inform programs and services that advance greater health and health equity.”

The WHI uses more than 90 data points that fall into broad categories of physical, behavioral, and social health. These data points range from food insecurity, transportation accessibility, and housing instability to preventative dental exams, immunizations, and treatment for mental health outcomes. Learn more about the WHI methodology.

Elevance Health recently provided access to WHI data from a subset of employer health plan members starting with two states, Missouri and Virginia. WHI data is accessible at the county level and always de-identified.

