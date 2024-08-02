The JIAN Group Represents L.D. Mullins Lumber Co. in its Sale to US LBM Holdings LLC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JIAN Group is pleased to announce that it represented L.D. Mullins Lumber Co., the largest independent lumber yard in Southeast Florida in the sale of its Company to US LBM Holdings LLC.

Founded in 1946, L.D. Mullins Lumber Co., is a fourth-generation family-owned company. L.D. Mullins Lumber Co. has long-standing relationships in Southeast Florida and is looking forward to the opportunity to expand product offerings to their customers. “Selling your company is not a decision you come to overnight, let alone a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business. With the assistance and guidance provided to us by The JIAN Group we both feel we made the best decision for our family and company. The JIAN Group navigated the process with us from day one to closing. We are both incredibly grateful and happy with the outcome,” said Lev and Scott Mullins who will continue to lead L.D. Mullins Lumber Co.’s day-to-day operations.

The JIAN Group is the largest and most active leader in arranging Mergers and Acquisitions for middle-market companies in the Building Material Industry. The JIAN Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to L. D. Mullins Lumber Co. “Congratulations to both Scott and Lev Mullins and their team not just for a successful transaction, but for building one of the most respected family-owned lumber yards in Southeast Florida. This partnership with US LBM Holdings LLC is a win-win for the Mullins family and their team and we were honored to play a role in getting you there,” said Managing Partner Michael Turner.

About US LBM Holdings LLC

US LBM Holdings LLC is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

About The JIAN Group

The JIAN Group was founded in 1992 and is the premier investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisitions advisory services to leading middle-market companies in the building material industry. Our focused approach combines deep industry and operational knowledge with extensive transaction experience. For more information, please visit www.jiangroup.com