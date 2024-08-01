ASM Global Awarded Contract to Open and Operate Cincinnati’s Reimagined Duke Energy Convention Center

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Cincinnati has selected the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company, ASM Global, to launch and operate the reimagined Duke Energy Convention Center (DECC), which is undergoing a dramatic $240 million transformation and is scheduled for a historic unveiling in January 2026.

The popular venue in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, situated within blocks of top-rated restaurants, bars, professional sports venues and attractions, joins ASM Global’s convention and conference portfolio — the largest in North America and worldwide.

City Manager Sheryl M.M. Long said, “We are so thrilled to begin a new chapter for DECC, which will be a truly world-class facility and attract more events than ever before. The role of the newly renovated DECC in welcoming visitors, driving economic activity downtown and showcasing Cincinnati to the world will be nothing short of extraordinary.”

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global’s executive vice president, convention centers, said, “We are honored that the City of Cincinnati has entrusted ASM Global to unveil and share the new DECC with clients the world over and drive unprecedented growth for the venue. This is a watershed moment in the history of Cincinnati convention business, and we are ready for the moment.”

Julie Calvert, president and CEO of Visit Cincy, added, “The operations and management of the reinvented DECC will be a key part of our ability to attract new conventions and drive economic impact. ASM Global’s unmatched experience in this space and network of convention centers in their portfolio will be a key factor in achieving our collective goals.”

The DECC will undergo significant updates and renovations to become more flexible, functional, cutting edge and environmentally friendly. The facility closed July 1, 2024, and will reopen Jan. 1, 2026. When the modernization is complete, it will house upgraded meeting space and ballrooms, an expansive rooftop terrace, as well as major improvements to building systems and technology, making it more energy efficient.

The development will pour over to a neighboring street creating a two-acre park and outdoor convention area convenient for event activations and relaxing breakouts.

It will be part of a new, elevated convention district that will include a new convention headquarters hotel to support the travel and hospitality industry. The hotel is being built on a current surface parking lot just south of the convention center. The hotel will include up to 800 rooms, 80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with junior and senior ballrooms, 15,000 square feet of retail, a pool, and outdoor amenity deck.

Before closing for the new construction, the venue’s 750,000 square footage hosted 63 events in 2024 with more than 292,540 attendees.

At present, there are nearly 3,487 adjacent hotel rooms, over 5,000 nearby parking spaces and more than 100 restaurants.

