Accenture Federal Services Wins $81 Million Social Security Administration Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has won an $81 million artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI / ML) contract from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The company will deliver end-to-end back office intelligent automation services to transform the way 250 million retiree and survivors’ benefits documents are processed every year. The forms are currently being received and managed via email, mail, and fax.

The Social Security Administration has already successfully deployed an enterprise hyperautomation platform that uses advanced deep learning and computer vision techniques to identify data from the agency’s electronic folder, extract text, transcribe data with the highest level of accuracy, and speed processing through downstream business processes. The platform uses internal enterprise data to intelligently and rapidly keep pace with high demand, expedite decision making, and control costs.

Accenture Federal Services will now take this project to the next level providing the licenses necessary to deliver an end-to-end, Infrastructure as a Software (IaaS) roadmap for intelligent automation installation, testing, and training.

“Accenture Federal Services looks forward to building on our fourteen years of past performance with the Social Security Administration to help the agency realize real business value from the Hyperscience hyperautomation platform,” said Laura Coon, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and Social Security Administration Client Account Lead. “As the agency advances in its multi-year Modernization Plan to improve its ability to respond to changing retiree and survivors’ benefits needs at a manageable cost, our team will serve as a trusted partner every step of the way.”

The SSA back-office intelligent automation contract has a period-of-performance of five years.

