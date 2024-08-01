Skechers Launches Footwear Collection With John Deere

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fans of the iconic John Deere brand and Skechers comfort technologies now have the best of both worlds with the new Skechers x John Deere collection available today. Designed for agricultural professionals, construction workers, outdoor enthusiasts, fashion-minded individuals and children, the new styles boast the perfect mix of innovation and style.

“Our team has been focused on developing the perfect collection reflective of the active, hard-working customers that bring the John Deere brand to life. We feel our inaugural Skechers x John Deere offering will impress and resonate with shoppers everywhere,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’ve given this iconic pairing the attention it deserves, with an array of signature features and innovations that have made Skechers ‘The Comfort Technology Company’ demanded worldwide.”

“We're excited to bring high-quality footwear to all who share the same hardworking spirit as our customers, including fun and playful designs for our youngest brand fans,” said Mara Downing, vice president of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at John Deere.

Skechers’ legendary comfort innovations are prominently used throughout the collection, with patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology and Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology.

Backed by a commercial highlighting the new collection, the first capsule consists of various styles for men, including all-terrain sneakers featuring Goodyear® Performance Outsoles built from the brand’s soy-based rubber compound with silica for enhanced traction, stability and durability. The rugged-inspired Skechers x John Deere collection is designed with waterproof materials and protective features like composite toe, nano carbon safety and PORON® XRD metatarsal protection. A leading brand in the occupational footwear industry, Skechers has also integrated its slip-resistant (ASTM F3445) and electrical hazard-rated technologies into the new offering.

The children’s line includes tractor-inspired designs and kid-friendly features such as S-Lights® with on/off buttons, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insoles, and machine washable technology.

The Skechers x John Deere sport adventure, work, utility sneaker, boot, and casual footwear collections for adults and kids are now available at Skechers retail stores and www.skechers.com, as well as premium retail partners and specialty retailers worldwide.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,260 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About John Deere

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what’s possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

