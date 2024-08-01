Orca Security Expands Global Footprint with Launch of Brazil Data Center

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, a leader in agentless cloud security, today announced the launch of its newest data center in Brazil. By opening its latest global data center, Orca Security is strengthening its presence and commitment to the Brazilian market. With this launch, Orca Security aims to meet the growing demand for cloud security solutions and offer more comprehensive support to its customers in Brazil.

According to Grand View Research, the Brazil cloud computing market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to be 15.2% from 2024-2030, reaching $6.7B in revenue. Orca Security’s new data center in Brazil enables the company to provide world-class security solutions tailored to the specific needs of the local market. Through this initiative, Orca Security is offering robust and secure infrastructure to protect the data and operations of its customers in Brazil.

“With Brazil and the broader LATAM region experiencing exponential growth in cloud adoption, our expanded data center footprint in Brazil is important to Orca Security,” said Gil Geron, CEO & Co-founder of Orca Security. “We have experienced significant growth in Brazil and the broader LATAM market. This expansion is a further testament to the company's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security globally.”

Vinicius Mendes, Director of LATAM Sales at Orca Security, emphasized the significance of the new data center launch: “With the exponential growth of cloud adoption in Brazil and the LATAM region, expanding Orca Security's infrastructure in the country is a strategic move. This initiative reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Brazilian market.”

The implementation of a local data center offers robust and secure infrastructure to protect the data and operations of Orca Security’s customers in Brazil and brings significant benefits that include:

Physical proximity to servers results in lower latency and faster processing speeds. Data Residency: Compliance with local data residency and regulatory requirements, including the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGDP)

Compliance with local data residency and regulatory requirements, including the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGDP) Improved Security: Enhanced protection of sensitive data through secure and robust infrastructure.

The Orca Platform is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud providers in Brazil, providing complete coverage across all cloud assets in minutes through its patented SideScanning technology. As one of the most comprehensive cloud security platforms, Orca gives organizations a holistic view of the entire cloud estate and enables them to prioritize the most serious risks to their crown jewel data.

Orca Security data centers now span nearly every major continent, including North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Orca Security is sponsoring the AWS Summit in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 15. For more information on the Orca Security platform and to schedule a demo, please visit https://orca.security/demo/.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes:https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.